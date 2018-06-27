Is the tiny sunglasses trend actually damaging your eyes?

The Kardashian-approved style is all we see on our Instagram feeds now - but are small frames up for the job?

Back in January, Kim Kardashian revealed that her husband Kanye West had decreed in an email: “You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses.”

And from then on, the rest is fashion history. Our Instagram feeds have been awash with actors, models, influencers and actual normal people wearing teeny-tiny sunglasses that look like they’re straight out of The Matrix.

But are they a good idea? Actor Mindy Kaling thinks not – but she’s judging the shades from a sartorial point of view, rather than anything else.

I think we will regret this tiny sunglasses look — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 14, 2018

It got us to thinking though – are there any potential health dangers to this trend? Such small frames hardly means great protection for your eyes, so we spoke to ophthalmologist and medical director at Centre for Sight, Sheraz Daya, to get the low-down.

What sunglasses do

“Just like your skin, your eyes need protection from the sun’s UV rays,” Daya explains. “Although sunglasses can be a great fashion accessory, their most important job is to protect the eyes.”

While giant sunglasses like those Victoria Beckham used to wear in the Noughties might be painfully out of style now, there’s no denying they gave your eyes a whole lot more coverage than the ones we see today.

“Glasses protect the retina by stopping bright light from entering the eye, and they also stop harmful ultraviolet light from affecting structures like the conjunctiva – the mucous lining that covers the white part of the eye,” Daya says. “Wearing small sunglasses may not afford similar protection as larger wrap-around sunglasses, as the sides of the eye may well be exposed to harmful ultraviolet radiation.”

Not only this, but if the glasses are so slim that they only cover the bottom half of your eye, the rest will be exposed to these rays.

How UV rays can harm your eyes

We’re all well aware of the dangers of exposing our skin to excessive UV rays, but what about our eyes? Sunglasses might look cute, but they also have a purpose beyond this.

“UVA and UVB rays damage the skin, causing sunburn and also contributing to premature ageing, as well as skin cancer by damaging DNA,” Daya explains – but this isn’t all. “Additionally, they can cause benign and cancerous growths of the mucous lining covering the white part of the eye.

“UVA rays are long and penetrating, and can pass through the cornea at the front of the eye and damage the lens. They are thought to play a part in cataracts and macular degeneration – the leading cause of blindness in the UK.”

So what’s Daya’s advice? He says: “I recommend choosing larger sunglasses, which fit all the way round the eyes, and also consider using broad spectrum sunscreen [on the skin around the eyes – as well as any exposed areas of skin] of at least SPF 30.”

If Kaling is on the money with her prediction, we won’t have to wait too long until the trend for itsy-bitsy sunnies falls out of fashion. Who knows, maybe Beckham’s old sunglasses will be deemed cool again by West. Hopefully this is the case – for the sake of our eyes.

