Meet the sustainable fashion brand employing women in prison

For years fast fashion brands have enticed eager shoppers with the promise of trendy transformations for a fraction of the designer price tag.

But unethical labour practices and environmental damage have shed light on the dark side of the production process – the impact of which the Commons environmental audit committee has vowed to investigate.

It comes as the latest report by the WasteSus and Resource Action Programme found some 300,000 tonnes of clothing are disposed of annually in the UK.

Thankfully there are some fashion companies fighting the culture of disposable clothes. Danish brand, Carcel, wants to change the way we think about and consume fashion, while tackling the poverty-related imprisonment of women around the world.

Eleuteria, working for Carcel, knits a cardigan made of local baby alpaca wool at Cusco prison (Carcel/PA)

Founded in 2016 and funded through a successful Kickstarter campaign, Carcel employs women in prison (some of them facing up to 17 years behind bars) to create a line of high-end knitwear using local baby alpaca wool.

The brand is gaining a growing community of followers and clients from around the world, who buy into their no-waste “no seasons, no sales and no compromise” approach to fashion – with their unique “made in prison” tag.

The idea sprang up when co-founder Veronica d’Souza was working in Nairobi, and decided to look into high rate of female incarceration (a high proportion of which was poverty-related).

“It was women from the villages who were there because of drug trafficking, prostitution, theft, or being in the wrong place at the wrong time and who mainly committed crimes because they wanted to provide for their children, ” she says.

Founders Veronica d’Souza and Louise van Hauen (Carcel)

These issues created a stigma around the women once they left prison, D’Souza says.”That experience was overwhelming and I started thinking that it wasn’t the only country where this is the case for women in prisons. I started thinking you could basically turn that wasted time into something productive.”

D’Souza, who says she dislikes charity projects which “ask people to take pity,” mapped out areas around the world where there were high rates of women involved in poverty-related crime, and where access to the world’s most exclusive and natural materials could also be found.

Her search led her to Cusco prison in the Peruvian Andes, where alpaca wool is produced in abundance and where there’s a rich tradition for artisanry.

After meeting with the president of INPE, Peru’s prison system, the concept which would provide inmates with skills and help reintegrate them into society, was welcomed with open arms.

Clothes by Carcel (Carcel/PA)

The company built relationships with local experts in knitting and production techniques, while paying attention to the quality of the materials used – a practice in keeping with the company’s belief in ‘slow fashion’.

The connections that d’Souza has established along with her business partner, Louise van Hauen, is creating a blueprint for other companies to adopt the same model – one which fulfils desires for ethical production and creates a chance for prisoners to re-integrate into their communities.

With a production team of 15 women in Peru and a designer in Copenhagen, the ambitious company has “a long list” of countries it’s looking to expand into. The next stop? Thailand’s Chiang Mai women’s prison.

D’Souza says: “What we really want to do here is try to pave a way to allow people to think of fashion of the 21st century, where you still bring with you all the beautiful things that fashion has when it comes to identity, expression and why [it’s] so fantastic. But also fashion as the vehicle for creating something both material-wise, design-wise, [and] having a social and positive impact.”

Carcel is available at net-a-porter.com and carcel.co.

