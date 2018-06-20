These are going to be the 8 biggest fashion trends of the summer according to Pinterest

This is what should be on your holiday shopping list, Katie Wright reports.

While many major trends emerge on the catwalks and make their way to the high street before going viral, it’s not always easy to predict whether a certain type of shoe, print or colour is actually going to be a hit with shoppers.

Just because a designer thinks head-to-toe white should be the next big thing, doesn’t mean fashionistas on the street are going to follow suit, does it? Especially now that trends are as likely to start with celebrities and bloggers.

One way we can gauge the popularity of trends is with social media, as it’s often more representative of the items people really like – and Pinterest has just revealed the clothing and accessories that are rapidly gaining traction.

The photo-sharing site notes in its 2018 Summer Fashion and Beauty Report the trends that have seen the biggest increase in saves by users over the last year, and it’s no surprise that bright and breezy styles are on the up with some trends rising more than 500%.

Counting down from eight to one, these are the fastest-growing fashion trends of the summer so far…

8. Square-toed shoes

The Nineties favourite is back, with saves for square-toed shoes up 110% year on year.

🖤 Tanya @byfar_official A post shared by JOAN (@joanthestore) on Mar 31, 2018 at 8:07am PDT

7. Acrylic earrings

Plastic fantastic was a big catwalk trend and it’s taken off on the high street too, with saves for acrylic earrings rising 143%.

6. Wrap-around skirts

As the weather warms up and we ditch the trousers wrap-around skirts, both mini and midi, are becoming a firm favourite with saves up 152%.

5. Tropical prints

Say aloha to palm leaves and hibiscus flowers – tropical print saves have risen 182%.

4. Orange

It really is the new black this season – orange fashion saves have gone up by 190%.

3. Batik print

Colourful Indonesian inspired batik print clothing has seen a big spike in saves, up by 406%.

2. Woven bags

A beach bag is a holiday essential and this year the woven bag is the most in-demand style with saves rising by a massive 573%.

Pretty🌸 feat. the ARTEMIS A post shared by Two Baked Buns (@twobakedbuns) on Jun 19, 2018 at 10:28pm PDT

1. Micro-sunglasses

Taking the number one spot it’s the celebrity sunnies favourite – saves for micro-sunglasses have risen by a huge 1,305%. When it comes to 2018 fashion trends, it seems bigger isn’t necessarily better.

Office in the clouds Today🚀📸🖤 A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Jun 14, 2018 at 5:17pm PDT

© Press Association 2018