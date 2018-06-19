8 straw bags that are too chic for the beach

It's all about the natural look this season, says Harriet Evans.

The humble straw bag has undergone a bit of a makeover. Previously reserved only for the beach, the new crop of natural wonders are so pretty, you won’t want to risk getting sun cream and sand all over them.

From cute clutches to bumbags, totes to baskets, the woven holiday essential has been revamped into a modern, fashion-forward accessory – even seen on the arms of A-listers like Margot Robbie and Sienna Miller.

It’s a huge summer trend and with such a variety of sizes, there’s a straw bag to suit every occasion.

So, even if you’re not jetting off somewhere sunny, take a look at this season’s most wanted arm-candy…

1. Glamorous Straw Pom Pom Clutch, £25, Next



The oversized bright pom poms on this clutch give off a fun, carefree vibe. It offers an easy way to add some playfulness and colour into your summer wardrobe.

(Next/PA)

2. Topshop Brighton Straw Belt Bag, £18

Bum or belt-bag, call it what you will, this hybrid accessory is super cute. Ideal for taking to a festival or on a city break, it’s just big enough to fit your essentials and is a safer alternative to a tote.

(Topshop/PA)

3. Zara Straw Bag With Multicoloured Topstitching, £29.99

With its boxy shape and bamboo-style handle, this is about as ladylike as a straw bag gets, and can easily be dressed up or down for day or night.

(Zara/PA)

4. Dune London Daker Bag, £45 (was £75)



Another classy option, this basket bag comes with a pretty pastel yellow flap and glitzy butterfly clasp, making it perfect for a summer wedding or garden party.

(Dune/PA)

5. Zara Basket With Floral Detail, £29.99

Cute and quirky, this bag is the ideal partner for this season’s on-trend red polka dot dress. And with the round retro handle, you could probably get away with telling people it’s vintage.

(Zara/PA)

6. Hush Santorini bag, £59

If you can’t be doing with tiny handbags, this sizeable circle bag is roomy and stylish at the same time.

(Hush/PA)

7. Accessorize Mia Straw Effect Circle Cross Body Bag, £25



Combining raffia embroidery and a trendy circular shape, this cross body bag is great for sundowner cocktails. Pair with a floaty summer dress and brown leather sandals for a boho babe look.

(Accessorize/PA)

8. Topshop Embroidered Bamboo Tote Bag, £27

This vibrant, floral tote bag puts a quirky, vintage spin on the straw bag style. The bamboo handle gives it structure, but if you want to go hands-free, there’s a long strap too.

(Topshop/PA)

