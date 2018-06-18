Sparkles and sheer ruled on the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet - see all the best celebrity looks

Katie Wright rounds up the fashion hits and misses from the showbiz bash.

The MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018 took place on Saturday night in Santa Monica, California, when the stars of the big and small screens came together to celebrate the year’s greatest films and TV series – not to mention the best kiss, fight and the all-important ‘most frightened’ performance.

While we won’t find out who took home the iconic golden popcorn statuettes until tonight when the ceremony is broadcast, we can certainly assess the winners and the also-rans from the red carpet.

Two major trends emerged, with lots of leading ladies choosing gorgeously glitzy gowns and others opting for edgy see-through outfits.

Here, we take a look at the sparkly and sheer looks that rocked the red carpet (and the ones that didn’t)…

The glitzy girls

Tiffany Haddish

Host for the evening comedian Tiffany Haddish was a vision in silver, rocking a sculptural metallic asymmetric dress with a voluminous tulle train.

(Francis Specker/PA)

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West gave her usual minimalist Nineties aesthetic a glitzy spin, pairing a sparkly thigh-slit maxi skirt with a simple white top and black strappy sandals.

(Francis Specker/PA)

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore looked chic but fashion-forward in a chainmail-style minidress with diamanté detailing, the singer and actress complementing her look with a sleek ponytail and smoky eye make-up.

(Francis Specker/PA)

Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza was pretty in pink, the actress teaming a blush-coloured flute-sleeved frock with sparkly gold bow print with gold pointed-toe court shoes.

(Francis Specker/PA)

Sadie Sink

Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink was cool and casual in a pink sparkly military jacket and blue jeans. The 16-year-old picked up extra style points for her on-trend pink baroque style shoes.

(Francis Specker/PA)

The sheer stars

Kristen Bell

Looking classy while your knickers are on show isn’t easy, but Kristen Bell managed just that in a black and gold open-weave dress with a short A-line skirt. The Frozen actress kept it simple with court shoes and gold drop earrings.

(Francis Specker/PA)

Alison Brie

Alison Brie did as well, in a long-sleeved midi dress with a sheer skirt. The 35-year-old teamed her grid-patterned frock with chunky heels and a high ponytail (ponytails were definitely the hair trend of the evening, FYI).

(Francis Specker/PA)

Justina Valentine

Posing the question: Can you still look classy when your nipples are (sort of) on show? was rapper Justina Valentine, who took the sheer trend to the extreme in a pencil skirt with a floral-embellished black mesh top that left little to the imagination. So can you? The jury’s still out on that one…

(Francis Specker/PA)

