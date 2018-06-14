Bored of boho? The sparkly Eighties trend is what you need this summer

14th Jun 18 | Beauty

This retro redux is not for shrinking violets, says Katie Wright.

The Fashion Awards 2017 - London

Wallflowers, be warned: There’s one current catwalk trend that’s bolder, brasher and a helluva lot more fun than all the others combined – so if your idea of the perfect summer involves wafting around in kaftans and espadrilles, look away now.

At the SS18 shows, some of the coolest designers on the planet decided to plunder the Eighties for inspiration, delivering a fashion-forward take on the decade of excess.

Leading the pack was Anthony Vaccarello at Saint Laurent, who flipped the classic puffball party dress on its head, with voluminous one-shoulder tops and bodycon skirts.

Asymmetry was also key at Halpern Studio, where structural dresses in jewel tones and the label’s trademark sequins sent the front row wild – and have subsequently been seen on a host of red carpet beauties, like Adwoa Aboah and Lupita Nyong’o.

Now the high street has caught up, and the high summer collections are peppered with stand-out sparkly pieces that are just dying for a whirl on the dance floor.

That’s right, this is definitely an after-dark trend: A sequin or metallic dress, or statement top should be the focus of your look (bonus points if it’s asymmetrical), teamed with vintage-style stiletto heels.

Adwoa Aboah attending the Fashion Awards 2017
Adwoa Aboah attending the Fashion Awards 2017 (Matt Crossick/PA)

A pair of dangly earrings completes the look, and that’s all you need to for this modern retro homage.

Ready to shop the trend? Here’s our pick of Eighties high-street heroes…

model wearing Girls on Film Aion Low Cut Back Dress in Sequin Stripe
(Little Mistress/PA)

Girls on Film Aion Low Cut Back Dress in Sequin Stripe, £60, Little Mistress

model wearing Simply Be Sequin Ruffle T-shirt Dress
(Simply Be/PA)

Simply Be Sequin Ruffle T-shirt Dress, £55

Sequin dress from Oasis
(Oasis/PA)

Oasis Dress, £98 (available from mid-June)

Zara Multicoloured Sequin Dress
(Zara/PA)

Zara Multicoloured Sequin Dress, £39.99

Lost Ink One Shoulder Satin Trim Top
(Littlewoods/PA)

Lost Ink One Shoulder Satin Trim Top, currently reduced to £22 from £40, Littlewoods

Simply Be Stripe Sequin Top
(Simply Be/PA)

Simply Be Stripe Sequin Top, currently reduced to £27.30 from £39

V by Very Puff Ball Skirt
(Very/PA)

V by Very Puff Ball Skirt, currently reduced to £15.30 from £22

Miss Selfridge Sequin Stripe Festival Camisole Top
(Miss Selfridge/PA)

Miss Selfridge Sequin Stripe Festival Camisole Top, £35

Dune Aerielle Blush Scallop Back Court Shoes
(Dune/PA)

Dune Aerielle Blush Scallop Back Court Shoes, currently reduced to £48 from £80

Oliver Bonas Alveo Wood & Pearl Earrings
(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Alveo Wood & Pearl Earrings, £18

Zara Long Coloured Earrings
(Zara/PA)

Zara Long Coloured Earrings, £15.99

© Press Association 2018

