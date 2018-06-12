9 sizzling swimsuits that are under £30

Katie Wright rounds up sensational swimwear for anyone on a budget.

Remember the days when just one new bikini or swimsuit was all you needed for a holiday?

Social media etiquette now dictates that wearing the same cossie in two consecutive Instagram snaps is simply not an option – you’ve got to have a whole wardrobe of swimwear in your suitcase.

But, unless you’ve got a brand providing rails and rails of beachwear to choose from (like the cast of Love Island have) it’s not cheap assembling a week or two’s worth of poolside pieces.

If you shop around, though, you can find amazing swimwear at affordable prices, and swimsuits are the best way to do this, because they mostly work out cheaper than bikinis.

And what’s not to love about the swimsuit trend? A one-piece is so flattering and easy to wear – there’s no danger of a wardrobe malfunction when a big wave strikes, and you can go wild at the all-inclusive lunch buffet, safe in the knowledge that your stomach won’t be on show.

Ready to shop for your perfect bathing suit – or five? We’ve rounded up the hottest pieces at the coolest prices, including some you may have already spotted on the Love Island ladies…

1. Missguided Red Stripe Ultimate Plunge Swimsuit, £18

2. New Look White Glitter Belted Plunge Neck Swimsuit, £17.49 (currently reduced from £24.99)

3. F&F Shaping Swimwear Ruffle Swimsuit, £18, Tesco

4. Jaded London Rainbow Leopard Lace Up Swimsuit, £30

5. Tu at Sainsbury’s Sugar Pop Stripe Swimsuit, £18

6. H&M Yellow Swimsuit with Frills, £12.99

7. Kaleidoscope White Zip Front Swimsuit, £29, Swimwear365

8. Pretty Little Thing Black Baroque Under Bust Cut Out Swimsuit, £18

9. Marks & Spencer Collection Secret Slimming Colour Block Padded Swimsuit, £25

