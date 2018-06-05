Get to know the biggest and best designers in the fashion industry right now

Even though you might not have heard about the Council of Fashion Designers, it arguably holds the most important awards ceremony in the fashion calendar.

This year everyone from Donatella Versace to Naomi Campbell and Gigi Hadid took to the red carpet for the event in New York, which was hosted by Insecure actor Issa Rae – the first person of colour to present the awards, and the first woman in nearly a decade.

We already knew about some of the honorees who were going to be celebrated on the night, such as Kim Kardashian West controversially receiving the inaugural Influencer award. But who took home the prestigious awards? Let’s have a look at the big dogs in American fashion in 2018…

The womenswear designer…

(Evan Agostini/AP)

Creative director at Calvin Klein, Raf Simons, won the most important prize this year, beating the likes of Marc Jacobs and Virgil Abloh at Off-White.

The Belgian fashion designer was previously at the helm of Dior and showed his first collection for Calvin Klein in March of last year.

There’s no doubt that he’s made a splash, from the Wild West inspired outfits to the star-studded ad campaigns featuring everyone from the Kardashians to the A$AP Mob.

In 2017 Simons won both menswear and womenswear designer of the year, so it doesn’t look like the fashion world will be falling out of love with him any time soon. He made an uplifting acceptance speech, saying: “Including in bad times, this country is very inspiring to me. You all are very inspiring to me.”

The menswear designer…

Supreme®/Nike®/NBA. JR Smith 📷 @ari_marcopoulos_official A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on Mar 4, 2018 at 9:32am PST

You’ve got to feel for Abloh – he was nominated in both the menswear and womenswear categories, but came home empty handed. Instead, it was the Supreme brand founded by James Jebbia that was victorious.

This is quite unexpected – it’s originally a skateboard lifestyle brand that has slowly made its way into high fashion, thanks to a few handy collaborations with the likes of Louis Vuitton.

Jebbia is known for being quite removed from the industry – rarely giving interviews or attending events – and he didn’t walk the red carpet for the evening. His speech was characteristically nonchalant, and he said: “I’ve never considered Supreme to be a fashion company, or myself a designer. But I appreciate the recognition for what we do.”

The accessory designer…

(Evan Agostini/AP)

Whilst Supreme was a surprise decision, the winner of accessory designer wasn’t. It went to The Row, the brand created by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

They are the youngest designers to have been inducted into the CFDA, and have won three times previously (twice for womenswear and once for accessories).

Perhaps even less surprising was what the twins wore on the night, walking the red carpet in looks they’ve become famous for – outfits that are black, long and heavy.

The new designer…

(Evan Agostini/AP)

The Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent is always one of the most exciting – in the past it’s been won by the likes of Brandon Maxwell, Prabal Gurung and Jason Wu, so it’s a pretty good indicator of who’s going to be the next big thing in the industry.

This year, it was won by Dutchman Sander Lak, the creative director of cult brand Sies Marjan. He established it in 2016, and has since become known for his love of colour and fun approach to fashion.

The honorees…

(Evan Agostini/AP)

We couldn’t help but take a peek at the honorees too. They already knew it was going to be a big night for them, so obviously they had to bring their fashion A game.

Naomi Campbell was given the Fashion Icon Award, which in the past has only been awarded to Rihanna, Beyonce, Pharrell Williams and Johnny Depp. She attended the event in a bright red Calvin Klein beaded dress.

She said in her speech: “I was told many times that I couldn’t do certain things because of the colour of my skin. I let it drive me. And of course I’m human, and I found it hard at times not to take it personally. But I stand here today as a proud woman of colour, and I will continue to push for diversity and equality in this industry.”

(Evan Agostini/AP)

Kim Kardashian gave a particularly tongue-in-cheek speech when accepting her Influencer award, saying: “I’m kind of shocked I’m getting a fashion award when I’m naked most of the time.”

She was wearing a Rick Owens crop top and skirt combination in plain white.

(Evan Agostini/AP)

Sure, Gigi Hadid didn’t win any kind of award, but we’re including her for nailing the most outrageous outfit of the night. She wore a multi-coloured graphic catsuit by Versace – perfectly on theme as the ceremony was held at the Brooklyn Museum.

