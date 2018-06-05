'You go to nudist colonies too right?' - Dougie Poynter on his first solo fashion collection

The pop star tells Katie Wright why his rock'n'roll inspired menswear collection range is 'better than being naked'.

As a regular on the London Fashion Week front row and GQ’s best dressed lists, Dougie Poynter certainly knows his stuff when it comes to style, so it’s no wonder the multi-talented musician has designed his own fashion collection.

The 30-year-old shot to fame as the bass player in McFly in the early Noughties, subsequently joining forces with Busted to create hybrid pop-punk behemoth McBusted and more recently making a foray into acting alongside gigging with current band Ink.

Much admired for his personal style (not to mention his model-esque looks), Poynter has previously worked on collaborations with other retailers but this is his first standalone venture.

Called Polonius (that’s a character from Hamlet, just in case your GCSE English Lit knowledge has failed you), the menswear line features shirts, tees, skinny jeans and sportswear-inspired pieces starting from £45.

Polonius Thorn Chenille Cardigan in Navy, £95; Kurt Distressed T-Shirt in White, £45 (Polonius/PA)

The collection officially goes on sale tomorrow but you can sign up for a special presale via the website now. And it’s proving popular with fans – a tulip print black shirt has already sold out.

Ahead of the launch, we grabbed five minutes with Poynter to find out all about his new project…

What was the inspiration behind the Polonius collection?

“The inspiration is a mix of old school Hollywood and rock’n’roll. Back when [Led Zeppelin drummer] John Bonham used to ride motorcycles down hotel corridors on Sunset Boulevard. It’s everything rock from the Seventies way up to the Nineties.”

Why did you decide to launch a fashion collection now?

“I’ve had clothing lines in the past but always needed a bigger team. Now I finally have it and we have been working together for about a year now…. and I hate them already!”

Polonius Bloom Short Sleeve Shirt in AOP, £75 (Polonius/PA)

Which are your favourite pieces from the collection?

“I love the shirts. They are super Romeo and Juliet inspired. They feel great. I love our baggier pants too. It’s better than being naked and we spent a long time getting the cut right. Also the Damon Albarn jacket is sick. [It] looks like something he would have worn back in the day.”

You’re often seen on the front row at fashion shows, who are the designers that you most admire?

“I love Hedi Slimane and Stella McCartney. Hedi has an amazing eye for the rock’n’roll image and some amazing stage pieces. Stella, the whole ethos behind her brand blows my mind, as well as her men’s clothes. Everyone should follow in her steps.”

Could you see yourself showing at London men’s fashion week one day?

“Ahhh man. I mean I would love to! So I guess I will have to put it out there into the universe.”

Polonius Silver Zip Sweat in Navy, £75; Kurt Distressed T-Shirt in White, £45; Silver Jogger in Navy, £65 (Polonius/PA)

You’re seen as a real fashion icon, do you feel pressure to always look perfectly styled when you go out in case you get photographed?

“Hahaha! Really?! Wow thanks. Nah, I just like clothes. I feel like it’s a creative process getting ready in the morning and a challenge because of the elements. You should have seen me when the Beast from the East hit! I looked like [Game of Thrones’] Jon Snow.”

With summer coming up, what are three essential summer fashion items you think every man should own?

“Pair of Moscot shades and a straw hat… and nothing else. (You guys go to nudist colonies too right?)”

© Press Association 2018