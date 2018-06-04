Kim Kardashian is receiving a prestigious award: Here's why she's such a huge fashion influence

It's often seen as 'cool' to look down on reality TV stars, but you shouldn't underestimate their reach.

Whatever you think of divisive reality TV stars like Kim Kardashian West, one thing we can all agree on is how influential she is.

Now, her impact is getting properly acknowledged with an award – from the Council of Fashion Designers of America no less.

On Monday night, Kardashian will receive the inaugural Influencer Award from the CFDA.

CFDA chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg said: “Over the past decade, Kim Kardashian West has mastered the meaning of influence in the digital age.” This can’t be denied – Kardashian has a whopping 112m followers on Instagram, so there’s obviously a lot of people keen to see what she’s up to.

Your standards just slipped 1,000,000%, what a joke the fashion business has become. — North & West (@Ryegb) May 10, 2018

Many have been criticising the CFDA for giving her this award, however, Kardashian’s influence in the fashion and beauty world shouldn’t be dismissed – here’s why.

She has a hugely successful make-up line

It was only last June that Kardashian launched her own make-up line, KKW BEAUTY, but it was an immediate success.

She sold out the first 300,000 contour and highlight kits in under three hours, which Time estimated as making $14.4m (nearly £1.1m).

It’s not like Kardashian is a newbie on the make-up scene. In fact, she’s been a beauty influencer for years – most of us will be well aware of her style, which tends to include smoky eyes and a whole lot of contouring. We’re not saying the Kardashians invented contouring, but it wouldn’t be as ubiquitous as it is without them.

She models for some big brands

Kardashian hasn’t always been ‘in’ with the fashion crowd. In 2013 stylist Nicola Formichetti said it was tricky dressing her for an ELLE covershoot because “people wouldn’t lend me the clothes. But that’s fashion snobbery.”

However, this has certainly changed over the years and Kardashian has become a bona fide fashion darling. Not only is she dressed in some of the most famous designer gear when going about her daily life, she’s also appeared in her fair share of ad campaigns – including a recent Calvin Klein photoshoot.

A lot of people have credited this transformation to her husband Kanye West – he’s a designer as well as a rapper, and Kardashian says she always asks for his advice when it comes to clothes.

She’s a trendsetter

Kardashian – along with her sisters – have brought the biker shorts craze to our Instagram feeds; an evolution of their still-favoured bodycon look.

She’s also partial to a duster coat (often put over tight, short shorts or anything else ‘spray-on’). Bonus points if it’s in a neutral shade, because Kardashian loves her neutrals and is widely copied.

Perhaps the most controversial trend Kardashian champions is clear plastic shoes. Yep, she’s often seen wearing transparent heels that show off all of her toes – just be careful if you’re trying out a pair yourself; apparently they’re a breeding ground for bacteria.

She’s had some big red carpet moments

Kardashian attends almost every big red carpet event, from the Met Gala to the LACMA Art+Film Gala. The fact she’s receiving the CFDA award shows how fully established she’s become in the fashion world.

Remember her vintage-inspired gold Givenchy dress for the Met Gala in May? Or the sheer black Galliano mini dress she wore to the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, where she was also modelling wet look hair?

Kardashian at the MTV Video Music Awards 2016 (PA)

Like her or not, Kardashian is making a mark on the fashion and beauty world, and will undoubtedly leave a lasting legacy.

She even met with US president Donald Trump last week, so maybe we should start considering her a political influencer as well…

