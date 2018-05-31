Scared of the skimpy swimwear trend? These confidence-boosting cossies are for you

Katie Wright selects the best beachwear, whatever your size, shape or age.

As we creep ever closer to holiday season (yay!), you may have noticed – in the shops or on social media – that swimwear seems to be shrinking.

Cossies come with deep V-fronts and ludicrously high-cut legs, while bikinis are becoming even itsy-bitsier and teeny-weenier than ever.

That’s all well and good if you’re a Kardashian cast member or a leggy model (or both – looking at you, Kendall Jenner), but what if you don’t want to flash your bum or sideboob or tan lines when you head off on hols?

The good news is, among this year’s swim collections, there are actually a lot of amazing options for those of us who need more a few inches of Lycra and strings or straps to keep our bits in place.

From sleek swimsuits to flattering bikinis, these stylish pieces will make you look and feel amazing this summer…

Black bathing suits

We all know black clothes are super-slimming, and the same applies to swimwear, especially if you opt for a swimsuit that comes in a suck-it-all-in fabric.

Black mesh is also great for giving the illusion of a bikini but with more support.

(M&Co/PA)

M&Co Plain Black Tummy Control Stripe Swimsuit, £30

(Bluebella/PA)

Bluebella Aegean Swimsuit, £32

(Fat Face/PA)

Fat Face Phantom Textured Swimsuit, £38

High-waist bikinis

There’s a reason high-waisted bikinis are so popular with plus-size fashion bloggers – they’re fantastic for emphasising your waist and skimming over that lower midriff area that so many of us are keen to keep under wraps.

Floral patterns and cute ruffle details make these two-pieces even prettier.

(Simply Be/PA)

Simply Yours Halterneck Bikini Top, £26, and matching Strappy Bikini Brief, £16, Simply Be

(Boux Avenue/PA)

Boux Avenue Adelaide Sling Bikini Top, £30, and matching High-waisted Bikini Briefs, £18

(Navabi/PA)

Junarose Ruffle Detail Halterneck Bikini Top, £28, and matching Bikini Bottoms, £24, Navabi

Supportive bikinis

Blessed in the breast department? You’re probably going to want to steer clear of soft-cup triangle bikinis.

Instead, look for bra-like tops with padded cups, underwiring and thick straps for ultimate support (and sexiness).

(Swimwear365/PA)

(Left) Curvy Kate Blue Stripe ’Ahoy’ Halterneck Bikini Top £36, and matching Fold Over Bikini Briefs, £20; (Right) Curvy Kate Blue Stripe ’Ahoy’ Balcony Bikini Top, £36, and matching Tie Side Bikini Briefs, £20, Swimwear365

(Figleaves/PA)

Figleaves Riptide Underwired Twist Plunge Bikini Top, £28, and matching Riptide Twist Brief, £18

(Lipsy/PA)

Lipsy Alice Bikini Top, £32, and matching Briefs, £20, Next

One-piece wonders

Combining candy colours and simple silhouettes, these bright swimsuits will help you channel modern pin-up glamour.

Look for wrap and drape detailing that skims and slims.

(JD Williams/PA)

Simply Yours Plait Bandeau Swimsuit, £35, JD Williams

(Seaspray/PA)

Seaspray Lagoon Ombre Draped Strapsuit, £78

(Matalan/PA)

Matalan Stripe Tie Front Swimsuit, £16

