This is why Minnie Mouse and Julia Roberts should be your summer style icons

They're both famous for a certain on-trend print, says Katie Wright.

What do a cartoon mouse and Hollywood A-lister have in common, you might ask?

Spots, is the answer. Minnie is, of course, rarely seen without her signature spotty red and white frock, while one of Roberts’ most iconic characters, Vivian from Pretty Woman, is famous for (among other much-loved outfits) the belted brown polka dot dress she wears to the polo match.

Much like Viv and Mrs Mouse, fashion has gone totally dotty for spots this season.

It started on the catwalks, with Dior, Balenciaga and Self-Portrait plumping for polka dot prints on frock coats, flowing midi dresses and statement blouses.

Now the high street has followed suit with a sea of spotty pieces – including a variety of chestnut brown Pretty Woman-esque dresses – and they’re just perfect for sunny summer days (and nights).

The key to styling spots? Don’t complicate things.

A flouncy wrap dress (this season’s update on the Flamenco-dancer-emoji trend) needs nothing more than sunnies and sandals to accessorize it.

A monochrome tiered skirt, whether mini or maxi, should be paired with a plain tee, while a ruffled blouse teamed with faded blue mom jeans plays up the Eighties associations.

From tiny dots to sizeable spots, there’s a polka print for everyone. Here’s our pick of the high street’s best…

(Little Mistress/PA)

Girls on Film Polka Dot Red Wrap Dress, £34, Little Mistress

(Bonprix /PA)

Bonprix Polka Dot Blouse, currently reduced to £19.99 from £32.99

(Baukjen/PA)

Baukjen Pure White V-Neck Tee, £35; Martha Ruffle Skirt, £89, and Classic Gold Buckle Belt, £59

(Sosandar/PA)

Sosandar Red & White Polka Dot Bardot Top, £39

(River Island/PA)

River Island Brown Polka Dot Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress, £46; Gold Open Toe Cone Heel Mule, £40; ​Orange Kettle Cross Body Bag, £32; Rose Gold Tone Cut Out Red Lens Sunglasses, £16, and Gold Tone Hoop Drop Earrings, £12

(Joseph Ribkoff/PA)

Joseph Ribkoff Black/Vanilla Top, £175, 1ere Avenue

(Marks and Spencer/PA)

Marks and Spencer Collection Spotted Ruffle Maxi Skirt, £45

(Simply Be/PA)

Simply Be Spot Ruffle Blouse, £32

(Zara/PA)

Zara Polka Dot Stretch Dress, £25.99

(Matalan/PA)

Matalan Polka Dot Lace Bardot Top, £14

© Press Association 2018