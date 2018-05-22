Meghan makes first appearance since wedding in one of Kate's favourite labels - and sheer tights

The new Duchess of Sussex has gone full royal in a very British hat and Goat dress.

Buckingham Palace garden party

The Duchess of Sussex has made her first appearance with new husband Prince Harry since their wedding at a garden party celebrating Prince Charles’ charitable work in his 70th year – and all eyes were on her demure, very polished outfit.

Meghan wore a saucer-style hat by Philip Treacy, a favourite among the royals, in the sunshine. She already seems to be taking inspiration from her sister-in-law, as her dress is by luxury British label Goat – a brand the Duchess of Cambridge often wears.

The Duchess of Sussex at a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London which she is attending as her first royal engagement after being married. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The blush “Flavia” dress in dusky pink is described on the Goat website as having a “contrast silk-chiffon decolletage and sleeves with delicate frayed edge trim on the neckline and cuffs”. It’s available for £590 (but probably not for long).

We all know Kate loves a clutch bag and Meghan swapped her usual handbag for a matching pink clutch, but with the warm weather, some were confused about her white tights.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London which they are attending as their first royal engagement as a married couple.
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Is it because she’s a royal now? Are they supposed to match her sleeves? Did she choose them herself?

If the Meghan effect is already taking hold and you desperately want Meghan’s hat for yourself we’re afraid it’s bespoke, but the designer does do a similar one you can buy.

Meghan’s hair was pulled into a sleek bun, ditching the messy bun of her wedding day in favour of a style that would be sure to stay put under that hat.

