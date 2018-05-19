Have we seen Kate's royal wedding outfit before? Here's what everyone is saying

Has the Duchess of Cambridge re-worn yet another designer dress?

It’s less than a month since she gave birth to her third child, yet the Duchess of Cambridge looked remarkable as she arrived at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Elegant as ever, she opted for a pale lemon, silk, tailored coat dress by Alexander McQueen, a perfect choice for a sunny spring day.

The simplicity of her dress was offset by her show-stopping Philip Treacy headwear and pair of Jimmy Choo stiletto court shoes.

Kate and Princess Charlotte (Andrew Matthews/PA)

But being a busy mum can mean spending the day shopping for wedding outfits isn’t always possible. And as we know, Kate’s not against recycling outfits she’s worn before. Could this be a third – or even fourth-time outing for the coat dress?

Kate at Princess Charlotte’s christening, in what looks like the same McQueen coat dress (Mark Turner/PA)

Duchess of Cambridge wearing same dress as she wore for Charlottes Christening with a different hat. #RoyalWedding — Pauline Cox (@Paulie60) May 19, 2018

It looks remarkably similar to the McQueen dress Kate wore to her daughter Charlotte’s christening in July 2015, to the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele ceremony in July last year, and also the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations in 2016.

The Duchess of Cambridge in a carriage for the Trooping the Colour ceremony, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday (Yui Mok/PA)

But the reaction on social media has been pretty positive…

Hands down the duchess of Cambridge won when it come to the dress. #RoyalWedding — Joao DePina (@jdepina12) May 19, 2018

She looks great but the Duchess of Cambridge looked better #weddingwinner #RoyalWedding — Helen Manton (@helenbarcs) May 19, 2018

Though not everyone was so convinced.

Is it just me or is the Duchess of Cambridge’s dress too close to white? Is it cream or pale yellow? #royalwedding — Heather (@EstheticianBabe) May 19, 2018

But we’ve got to love the way Kate masterfully refreshes her outfits and wears them time and time again.

The Bridesmaids and Page boys arrive at St George's Chapel #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/gnhHRi5lui — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

You can watch highlights from the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on TV3 and 3Player tonight at 9.20pm.



