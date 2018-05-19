Royal wedding guests: Who was the best dressed?19th May 18 | Weddings
These lucky people were invited to the wedding of the year and here's what they wore.
In the countdown to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding ceremony, a star-studded line up of guests, including Oprah Winfrey, David and Victoria Beckham and Idris Elba, filled up St George’s Chapel in Windsor.
The theme was day dresses and hats so we couldn’t wait to see what the 600 guests would wear.
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton, who stole the show in her bridesmaid dress at the last royal wedding, chose a demure long-sleeved mint green floral dress with pink pleat detailing by Brit brand The Fold.
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham opted for navy blue, wearing a sleek high-neck, midi-length dress with fashion-forward slit sleeves. The designer chose a matching pillbox hat and set her ensemble off with bright red heels. Stylish as ever, David Beckham choose a navy tailcoat and grey trousers.
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney stood out from the crowd in a honey yellow Stella McCartney ensemble, her figure-hugging cap-sleeved dress paired with a net-covered hat by Stephen Jones. Husband George looked dapper in a slate grey suit.
Serena Williams
Serena Williams was pretty in pink, choosing a blush-coloured asymmetric bodycon dress with a small sculptural headpiece and a statement necklace.
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey wore a bespoke Stella McCartney blush-pink midi-length tiered dress with lace trim. The dress is made of sustainable viscose knit and accessorised with a cream hat with a matching pink floral embellishment.
Idris Elba
The British actor looked understated but stylist in dark suit and black tie, while many of the male guests wore tails. He was there with his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre, who showed off her style credentials in a dress, jacket, shoes and handbag all by Gucci. She topped off her ensemble with a navy saucer hat.
Elton John
Elton John, who made a beeline for the Beckhams on arrival at the chapel, was twinning with James Blunt in a navy tailcoat, grey waistcoat and powder blue tie.
Sofia Wellesley
James Blunt’s wife Sofia Wellesley chose a pale-yellow collared Valentino dress, beautifully embroidered with colourful floral detailing, with a yellow hat and clutch to match.
Lady Kitty Spencer
The eldest daughter of Diana’s brother Earl Charles Spencer, model Lady Kitty Spencer wore an incredible Dolce & Gabbana printed floral dress in green. She teamed it with a contrasting burnt-orange clutch and matching court shoes.
Carol Middleton
Pippa’s mum Carol chose to coordinate with her daughter in head-to-toe mint green, wearing a sleek, elegant coat.
Cressida Bonas
One of Harry’s ex-girlfiends Cressida Bonas wore a colourful bespoke dress by British designer EPONINE London, made by hand from cotton sourced in Thailand.
Sophie, Countess of Wessex
The Countess opted for a modern two-piece ensemble, teaming a silver-blue silk full midi skirt with a silver metallic top and a feather-embellished hat.
© Press Association 2018