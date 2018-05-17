Normani Kordei signs with top modelling agency

Pop star Normani Kordei is planning to take the modelling world by storm after signing a new deal with one of the fashion industry's top agencies.



The singer, who is embarking on a solo career now Fifth Harmony are on hiatus, has become the latest artist to land a contract with Wilhelmina Models, and she is excited for the new chapter in her life.



"I've always wanted to get into the fashion space," she tells Vogue.com. "It's something that I've been inspired by ever since I was a little girl."



The modelling gig will allow Normani to build up a fan base outside of music, and she insists it's a natural evolution for her, just as it's been for Wilhelmina's other music clients, including Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes, and One Direction's Niall Horan.



"Now, more than ever, I feel like music and fashion play off of each other with music being one of the great influences and artists dominating in the fashion space as well," she shares. "It's something that I wanted to be part of."



Having idolised British supermodel Naomi Campbell as a child, Normani is keen to show the next generation of girls, particularly children of colour, that they should dream big.



"That's the cool thing, especially during this time," the Love Lies hitmaker smiles. "There's such a versatility. Beauty comes in all forms and all skin colours."



Now the singer is planning to head to Europe to "educate" herself and study the work that goes into staging Fashion Week events in Paris, France and Milan, Italy, so she can "make a mark".



Normani is also hoping to follow in Rihanna's footsteps in the near future and create her own namesake clothing line.



"She didn't transition from music to fashion, she did both at the same time and made it her own," the 21-year-old gushes. "The fact that she just came out with a lingerie line for women of all shapes and sizes, and is out there really representing every woman so no one feels left in the dark, is something that I would (also) hope to do."



Rihanna, full name Robyn Rihanna Fenty, launched her highly-anticipated Savage X Fenty lingerie collection last week (ends11May18), capitalising on the success of her recent Fenty Beauty make-up launch, and her ongoing Fenty x Puma partnership with the sportswear giant.

