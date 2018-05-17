Demi Lovato announces summer collection with Fabletics

Demi Lovato has launched a summer capsule collection with Fabletics.



The pop star first collaborated with the sportswear brand, co-founded by actress Kate Hudson, in 2017, and has now teamed up with them again to create a line of fitness clothes ready for the warmer months.



"I'm so excited to continue working with Fabletics to launch a cool, new collection for summer!" she enthused in a statement. "I took inspiration from my tour and wanted to give my fans a collection of styles that make me feel confident. Whether you're on the road or at home in your everyday routine, these pieces are intended to brighten your mood and inspire everyone to have fun staying active."



In a campaign photo released to promote Demi's latest line, the 25-year-old poses in the doorway of a bus wearing a matching black long-sleeve top and legging set, featuring funky patterns and sheer panelling.



The Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker has often spoken out about the benefits exercise brings to both her physical and mental health, and is a big fan of workouts like circuit training, mixed martial arts and jiu-jitsu. While Demi has days where she struggles to find motivation, she admitted that an attractive wardrobe gives her the push she needs.



"I think 75 per cent of the challenge of working out is getting dressed and getting to the gym, so when you have cute clothes, it definitely helps," she explained in an interview with SELF. "Working out really empowers me. It makes me feel stronger."



And for the sake of her own wellbeing, Demi, 25, prefers to steer clear of exercise influencers on social media platforms.



"I'm not a huge fan of Instagram stuff when it comes to fitness," she confessed. "Just because you can do a lot of comparing and sometimes it just seems unobtainable with the way that people work out and look a certain way."

