Meghan Markle recycles ivory bodysuit for afternoon tea with Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle has proved she's not afraid to recycle wardrobe favourites after attending a pre-wedding afternoon tea with Queen Elizabeth II in a familiar ivory bodysuit.



Prince Harry and his bride-to-be were photographed arriving by car at Windsor Castle, England, on Thursday (17May18) as they joined the groom's grandmother at a welcome event for immediate family members and select guests ahead of the royal wedding on Saturday (19May18).



And, according to style experts at People.com, the fashionable pussy-bow top Meghan chose to wear for the gathering was the same silk crepe bodysuit from Tuxe Bodywear that she stepped out in back in February (18), when she and Harry attended the Endeavour Fund Awards Ceremony at Goldsmith's Hall in London.



The former Suits actress teamed the sleek look with a pair of Snowstorm Diamond Earrings in white gold from Birks, the same Canadian fine jewellery brand behind the yellow gold and opal earrings she selected for the pair's official engagement announcement photos back in November (17).



Prince Harry's brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, were also pictured en route to Windsor Castle for the afternoon tea, where guests included Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, and close friends Jessica Mulroney and Benita Litt, whose daughters have been chosen to serve as royal bridesmaids.



The celebratory gathering took place hours after Meghan issued a statement confirming that her father, Thomas Markle, will not be attending the high-profile nuptials after undergoing heart surgery on Wednesday (16May18).



"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding," read the statement. "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."



She added, "I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support."



Thomas had been due to walk his daughter down the aisle at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.



It is not known who will take his place, although her mum Doria is said to be a favourite to fill in for her ex-husband, as she will already be accompanying the bride in the car ride from Cliveden House Hotel, where mother and daughter will stay on the eve of the nuptials, to the ceremony.

© Cover Media Group 2018