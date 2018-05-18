Sandra Bullock is a big fan of controversial new facial treatment

18th May 18 | Fashion

The Oscar winner reveals her daughter is going to be a handful when she's older.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock swears by a beauty treatment known as a penis facial.

The Speed star, 53, went public with her cosmetic secret during a taped interview with Ellen DeGeneres, which will air on her show on Thursday (17May18), insisting the treatment she raves about isn't for everyone - but it works for her and helps to fight the aging process.

"It's this way in which one forces, through microneedling..., it pushes through the skin and ruptures the collagen and boosts it," Sandra explained. "You look like a burn victim for a day, but then it pushes the serum... an extraction from a piece of skin."

As the TV show host attempted to explain exactly what her guest was talking about, the actress added, "It's not like I'm lying there with little pieces (of foreskin) all over my face. Well I call it the penis facial and I think when you see how good it is for your face you too will run to your local facialist and say, 'Give me the penis!' That's what's going to happen."

The Oscar winner also opened up about her adopted kids - Louis, eight, and Laila, five - insisting her daughter is most likely the "one to steal a car".

"I like that she'll take a knife and cut a guy," she joked. "You just want to take off the edge. She will be the one to steal the car, but I think by that time they'll have drones and the chips in the heads will be legal so we'll just monitor her on the iPad and we'll just turn her right around on the iPad."

She also took part in a game of Burning Questions, and revealed that her Speed co-star, Keanu Reeves, was her first celebrity crush and favourite on-screen kiss.

Sandra also confessed to getting so drunk at a high school dance she had to get her stomach pumped.

© Cover Media Group 2018

