The Weeknd unveils Marvel clothing collaboration

Singer The Weeknd is launching a special line of clothing to celebrate the upcoming release of his own Marvel comic book.



The Can't Feel My Face hitmaker will drop the first issue of The Weeknd Presents: Starboy on 13 June (18), but fans will have the opportunity to purchase new Marvel-branded merchandise for the graphic novel from Friday (18May18).



The R&B star announced the news late on Wednesday (16May18) by posting images of the limited edition collection on social media.



"Marvel XO 'Vol. I Issue 1' Collection Coming May 18th..." he shared on his Instagram Story timeline.



The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, then showed off a selection of T-shirts, hoodies, a crew neck top, a jacket, and a cap featuring his XO trademark and the red and white Marvel logo, with some items also bearing graphics from the comic book.



The musician wrote The Weeknd Presents: Starboy with his longtime friend and creative director La Mar Taylor, and Christos Gate. It features artwork by Eric Nguyen and Guru-eFX, and focuses on the rise of local hero Starboy, who comes to the rescue of the citizens of Alphatron, a city terrorised by serial killer and criminal mastermind Jack 'The Chef' Smiley.



The Weeknd initially teased the project in September (17), and confirmed its summer launch in March (18).



"Marvel is the pinnacle of success in their field and I've been a lifelong fan of their work," he shared in a statement. "To be able to partner with them is a dream come true."



Starboy was also the title of The Weeknd's Grammy winning 2016 album.

