Here's everything you need to ace the 'au naturel' trend this summer

Mix natural fabrics and subdued hues for a look that's easy, breezy and chic, says Laura Townsend.

It’s everything you could want in a summer look: Neutral colours offering oodles of mix-and-match potential, and a laid-back style to take you comfortably from a day in the office to a rooftop terrace under the sun.

The ‘au naturel’ trend combines floaty, natural fabrics with soft silhouettes and a muted colour palette, so you can ooze sophistication with minimal effort required.

And let’s be honest, while we’d all love to look Instagram-ready at all times, immaculately preened and ready to take on the world from our sun loungers, in reality, that’s not always possible.

Stripped back, fuss-free and with a bare face to match, if you’ve been looking for a way to put a bit less effort into your wardrobe (a radical idea, we know) then perhaps this trend is just what you need.

Need a little inspiration? Head to London’s Victoria & Albert Museum and check out the Fashioned From Nature exhibition (on until January 27, 2019). It showcases the complex relationship between fashion and nature, and is packed with stunning clothes and accessories either crafted from natural materials or inspired by nature.

Les 100 Ciels Mira Dress, £169, available May 18 (Les 100 Ciels/PA)

Alternatively, make a beeline for the high street, where you’ll find all the components for your own ‘au naturel’ capsule collection.

The only rules? Stick to a pale palette of white, cream, grey, beige or khaki. Keep accessories minimal – the basket bag is still ruling Instagram as summer’s top choice of arm candy – and when it comes to footwear, try styles in raffia or wicker, like a fail-safe espadrille.

Here’s what you’ll need to get started…

Soft separates

These easy-to-wear pieces in chalky colours can be endlessly mixed and matched, so anchor your ‘au naturel’ look around them.

(Monsoon/PA)

Monsoon Rita Linen Embroidered Sleeveless Top, £39

(Very/PA)

V by Very Paperbag Wrap Midi Skirt, £32

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Divide Utility Khaki Cotton Mini Skirt, £49.50

(Hobbs/PA)

Hobbs Lula Trousers, £110

(M&Co/PA)

M&Co Belted Linen Blend Herringbone Shorts, £22

Subtle stripes

Softened stripes nod to the nautical theme without going (ahem) overboard, while lightweight fabrics will keep you cool balmy summer nights – a minidress or jumpsuit is perfect whether you’re packing for a beach trip or city getaway.

(Miss Selfridge/PA)

Miss Selfridge Camel Striped Tie Front Slip Dress, £28

(F&F/PA)

F&F Striped Linen Blend Culotte Jumpsuit, £25, Tesco

(Marks and Spencer/PA)

M&S Collection Linen Rich Striped Jumpsuit with Belt, £39.50

Organic accessories

Finish off your look with tonal accessories – a straw bag and sandals are a must. For after-dark glam, tortoiseshell and gold jewellery adds a polished edge.

(Next/PA)

Next Gold Tone Geometric Wood Effect Drop Earrings, £8.50

(Dune/PA)

Dune Lemonade Metallic Colourful Frayed Trim Mule, £65

(Matalan/PA)

Matalan Stripe Cloche Hat, £8

(Accessorize/PA)

Accessorize Olivia Straw Large Circle Bag, £44

