Little versus large: Where to do you stand on the great sunglasses debate?

10th May 18 | Beauty

Tiny and trendy, or big and bold? Katie Wright surveys your optical options this summer.

According to Kanye West, we should all be wearing tiny sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian revealed earlier this year that her rapper husband informed her of this fact via email.

“[He] sent me a whole email like, ‘You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses’,” the reality star announced, during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “He sent me like, millions of Nineties photos with tiny little glasses.”

Judging by her Instagram page, Mrs Kardashian West has taken her spouse’s advice – but she is, frankly, a bit late to the party on this one.

Young Hollywood hotties like the Hadid sisters and Kim’s half-sister Kendall Jenner have been rocking shrunken shades since last summer. Gigi Hadid loves them so much, in fact, that she designed several pairs for her own collection with Vogue Eyewear.

So should we all be following self-proclaimed trendsetter Kanye’s advice?

If you want to be bang on-trend then yes; right now it’s all about miniscule frames that channel Nineties pop stars and Keanu Reeves in the Matrix movies.

But what if you don’t want to wear specs that leave your eyebrows – and eye bags – on show?

There’s something so appealing about hiding behind a huge pair of shades (even if you aren’t dashing through an airport with the paparazzi in tow), so we don’t blame you if you don’t want to jump on the skinny-sunnies bandwagon just yet.

To that end, we’ve rounded up the best of both worlds – because there are still plenty of fabulous oversized styles in the SS18 eyewear collections.

From high street bargains to designer accessories, here are the best little and large sunglasses in the shops right now…

We’re back! #KUWTK is on tonight on E! 📸 Photo by BackGrid

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Skinny sunnies

ASOS Small Cat Eye Fashion Glasses
(ASOS/PA)

ASOS Small Cat Eye Fashion Glasses, currently reduced to £11 from £14

Le Specs X Revolve Outta Love Sunglasses
(ASOS/PA)

Le Specs X Revolve Outta Love Sunglasses, £43.47, Revolve

Kendall and Kylie Kye Sunglasses
(Revolve/PA)

Kendall and Kylie Kye Sunglasses, £50.11, Revolve

Vogue Eyewear Cat Eye Sunglasses by Gigi Hadid in Tort
(ASOS/PA)

Vogue Eyewear Cat Eye Sunglasses by Gigi Hadid in Tort, £118, ASOS

Retro Super Future Drew Pink Sunglasses
(Retro Super Future/PA)

Retro Super Future Drew Pink Sunglasses, around £137 [155 Euros]

Cutler and Gross Vintage 0468 Grad Aqua
(ASOS/PA)

Cutler and Gross Vintage 0468 Grad Aqua, £275

Gigantic glasses

Monsoon Rae Round Preppy Sunglasses
(Monsoon/PA)

Monsoon Rae Round Preppy Sunglasses, £15

Debenhams Beach Collection Purple Square Sunglasses
(Debenhams/PA)

Debenhams Beach Collection Purple Square Sunglasses, £16

model wearing Oliver Bonas Angelica Multi Tortoiseshell Sunglasses
(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Angelica Multi Tortoiseshell Sunglasses, £45

Matt and Nat Sava Black Sunglasses
(Matt and Nat/PA)

Matt and Nat Sava Black Sunglasses, £48

model wearing Folli Follie Rose Gold Oversized Round Sunglasses
(Folli Follie/PA)

Folli Follie Round Sunglasses, £80

Longchamp Round Frame Classic Black Sunglasses
(VeryExclusive/PA)

Longchamp Round Frame Classic Black Sunglasses, £110, VeryExclusive

