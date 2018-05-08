This year's Met Gala was all about dramatic trains

They might be hard to walk in, but they sure look amazing.

The Met Gala is the most exciting event on the fashion calendar, and this year guests went above and beyond – need we remind you that Rihanna literally turned up dressed as the Pope?

It wasn’t just Rih Rih serving some serious looks at the annual event, which took place last night though.

The gala’s theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, so as you can imagine, there was a lot of over the top headpieces and religious iconography on the red carpet.

Another thing that repeatedly popped up, was dramatic trains – the longer the better. Considering the theme, celebs broadly fell into two categories: The saints and the sinners. Here are some of our favourite trains from the night, ranging from the heavenly to the devilish.

The saints

Cardi B did not go for an understated ensemble for her Met Ball debut. The pregnant rapper attended the event with Jeremy Scott, who designed her Moschino dress.

Her extravagant outfit was encrusted with pearls and jewels, and featured a matching choker and headpiece. To add to the drama, Cardi B also wore a billowing silk train that was attached to the waistband of the dress.

Singer Selena Gomez went for a more ethereal than dramatic look, with her custom Coach gown. She wore a cream dress designed by Stuart Vevers with a sheer skirt, pleated frills and a billowing train.

While Gomez got props for her angelic glittery gold eyeshadow, not everyone was so enamoured with her fake tan.

So, Selena Gomez had a Ross moment at the tanning salon before the #METGala, huh? pic.twitter.com/XTImYLFJQ6 — loueffie (@LouEffie) May 8, 2018

Model Winnie Harlow could easily re-wear this gown if she’s planning on getting married any time soon, because it definitely ticks all the bridal boxes.

Harlow wore a white corseted dress that had a long, heavy looking train, and shared her spin on the theme with a headpiece made out of feathers, silk orchids and lace. Like many of the attendees, she made great use of the famous Met steps to show off her train to its full potential.

Sarah Jessica Parker is the undisputed queen of the Met Gala, and is known for her astounding fashion choices each year.

She called upon Dolce & Gabbana for this gold patterned gown with red heart accents – and she managed to balance a nativity scene on her head.

Never one to downplay the drama, SJP’s train was only just longer than her crimped ponytail.

Red carpets are often a place for political statements – cast your mind back to the all-black dress codes at many of this year’s awards ceremonies in solidarity with the Time’s Up movement.

For the Met Gala, Lena Waithe wore a sleek black suit offset by an incredible multi-coloured Pride flag as a cape. As a queer woman, Waithe appears to have been making a powerful statement about the Catholic church’s complicated relationship with the LGBTQ+ community.

The actor and writer told Complex magazine on the red carpet: “The theme to me is be yourself. You talk about church and Catholicism, it’s about — you were made in God’s image, so that’s what we’re rocking tonight.”

Somewhat unusually, Diane Kruger’s train trailed from a short dress, giving a mullet impression.

Kruger wore a blue gown with gold embellishments designed by Prabal Gurung, a fashion house she regularly calls upon. The white netting over the actor’s face added to her saintly vibe.

Actor Kate Bosworth went full angel with her Oscar de la Renta gold gown that cascaded into a delicate tulle train. Adding to the religious romance, she paired the gown with a draping veil that framed her face with pearls.

Many people thought her look felt familiar – it was very reminiscent of her wedding dress back in 2013, which was designed by the same fashion house.

The sinners

Not all of the Met Gala trains were delicate, religious romance though – some celebs, like Blake Lively, went down the route of Gothic drama.

The actor wore a plum coloured Versace gown with a gold corset and embellishments. The gigantic train added to the power of the outfit, but also meant Lively had to travel to the event in a bus because she couldn’t fit into a car.

The dress is so intricate, it apparently took 600 hours to make by hand.

We particularly liked Nicki Minaj’s train because it looked as though she’d floated into the gala on a tulle pool of vibrant red. The rapper’s outfit was also designed by Oscar de la Renta, but gives a much more sinful vibe than Bosworth’s.

Minaj confirmed to E! on the red carpet that she was going for a devilish look, saying: “Because I’m the bad guy and I wanted to make sure the bad guy was here.”

Bella Hadid was one of the few attendees who opted for an all-black outfit, designed for her by Chrome Hearts.

The model’s train was actually attached to her hair, which can’t have been hugely comfortable as it weighed 10lbs.

Jennifer Lopez isn’t usually one for sartorial subtlety, and her nod to the event’s theme was no different – her gown featured a giant cross at its centre.

The dress was designed by Olivier Rousteing of Balmain, and featured a long feathered skirt that trailed behind the singer. Rousteing is auctioning off all the dresses he designed for the event to raise many for RED, a charity that fights AIDS in Africa.

Rita Ora went to Prada for her Met Gala outfit, which gives us some seriously witchy vibes. The black dress was complimented with a long, tulle train, and had pops of yellow and pink all over.

However, it wasn’t all plain sailing for Ora – she revealed to Vogue on the red carpet that she didn’t quite fathom how big her spiked headpiece was, and nearly knocked it off on her way to the Met.

