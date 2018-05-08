Lobsters are the new llamas: 9 crustacean-print pieces to snap up now

Get your claws out - spring's must-have print has arrived. Katie Wright has your chic shellfish shopping list sorted.

First it was bees. Then owls. Then cacti, closely followed by llamas. Or was it flamingos first?

Fashion’s ‘it’ print changes so rapidly these days it can be hard to keep up, but right now, there’s only one creature to be seen in; the lobster.

Specifically (and this is a bit weird when you think about it), cooked lobsters, because all these motifs are a tangy red-orange, rather than inky blue.

But who really cares when they look this good? There’s something so cool about the uber-bright ocean-dweller – and who doesn’t want to wear a print that recalls the cutest-ever episode of Friends (in which Phoebe decides that Ross and Rachel are destined, like lobsters, to mate for life. Aww).

Plus, stylised shellfish are perfect for summer, which is why you’ll find them emblazoned on everything, from swimwear to beach bags.

There’s no denying fashion is crushing on crustaceans right now – here are our top lobster-print picks…

1. Oliver Bonas Lobster Print Sundress, £65 (available in June)

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

2 & 3. Fabienne Chapot Lobster Print Blouse, £120, and Trousers, £125, House of Fraser

(House of Fraser/PA)

4. Topshop Bobby Lobster Canvas Shopper Bag, £26

(Topshop/PA)

5. Gant Lobster Print Short Sleeve Shirt, £95, John Lewis

(John Lewis/PA)

6 & 7. Next Navy Lobster Print Vest, £14, and Navy Lobster Print Swim Shorts, £16

(Next/PA)

8. Topshop You’re My Lobster Shorts Set, £22

(Topshop/PA)

9. America & Beyond Hand Embroidered Lobster Structured Beach Bag, £40, ASOS

(ASOS/PA)

