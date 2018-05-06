Is this the year that skinny jeans finally die out?

According to reports sales of straight leg jeans are surging. Is it time, asks Katie Wright, to ditch the skinnies?

I can still remember buying my very first pair of skinny jeans – or ‘drainpipes’ as we called them then.

It was 2004, they were the Topshop Baxter in indigo denim and in comparison to today’s ankle-hugging hems they weren’t even all that skinny.

But contrasted with the baggy bootcuts that had come before they were nothing short of revolutionary – and I adored them.

In the ten years that followed skinnies spread like wildfire and charity shops were flooded with discarded low-rise flared jeans that in the Britney and Christina era had been the height of cool. Kate Moss was now the poster girl for the shrunken-fit rock chick look and my drainpipe collection grew exponentially.

Every so often during that decade there would be whispers that clingy jeans were – gasp – on the way out, but in reality they just kept on selling.

It’s only in the last year or so that looser, straight-leg cuts have made a meaningful dint in the market as trendsetters abandon skintight denim in favour of retro Eighties and Nineties style cuts.

According to global fashion search platform Lyst, while second-skin jeans remain the most popular globally, five non-skinny styles saw a surge in popularity in 2017.

Searches for ‘mom’ jeans were up 109% with Levi’s retro Wedgie the most in-demand pair worldwide, while searches for straight leg jeans were up 60%.

A sure sign that the skinny is on the wane, right? In actual fact, that’s not the whole story.

Lyst has just published its data for the first quarter of 2018 with one metric suggesting the tight-denim doubters might be wrong.

The top 10 products ranking was dominated by footwear from from the likes of Gucci, Balenciaga and Maison Margiela. The only item on the list that wasn’t designer? Topshop’s £36 black Joni jeans which are, you guessed it, as skinny as it gets.

Topshop Joni jeans are the most in-demand denim of 2018 so far (Topshop/PA)

I reached out to a number of other fashion brands to see how their sales reflect the skinny versus straight debate.

ASOS reports that its bestseller is the black Ridley, a high-waisted skinny, with 90,000 pairs sold in the last year. Non-skinny jeans have seen a recent spike, however, with 25,000 ‘mom’ jeans sold last month alone and straight leg, flared and wide leg jeans all up 50%.

At curve retailer Simply Be, the Chloe is their best-seller, a skinny jean with a mid-high rise, but at M&Co only 30% of total jeans sales are skinny, with the majority (60%) slim leg and the rest bootcut or straight – but it should be pointed out that slim leg could be categorised as skinny as it’s tapered to the ankle.

At Very.co.uk, the Ella, a high-rise skinny that comes in a variety of washes, still rules in terms of sales, and it’s a similar story at Studio.co.uk, but interestingly its bestselling jeans so far in 2018 have been floral embroidered skinnies rather than plain black or blue.

Simply Be Chloe jeans (Simply Be/PA)

If these stats are anything to go by, straight-leg jeans might be the trendsetters choice for now, but as with skinnies in the early Noughties, it’s going to take the rest of the world a while to catch up. Or we might never relinquish our form-fitting jeans now that they’re so entrenched in our wardrobes.

As for me, I know exactly where I fall on the denim divide. Since Kate Moss has remained an untouchable style icon since the advent of skinny jeans, I’ve decided I’ll stop wearing them when she does. And it doesn’t look like that’s going to be anytime soon.

