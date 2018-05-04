Chanel's latest fashion show featured an epic life-size cruise liner

Obviously all of the outfits were nautical themed.

Karl Lagerfeld is never one for a low-key fashion show, but he really outdid himself this time by casually featuring a giant cruise ship right next to the runway.

This was for Chanel’s cruise collection – get it? Sure, it’s not the most subtle of references, but any excuse to really go for a nautical theme.

The setting for Lagerfeld’s show in the Grand Palais (Christophe Ena/AP)

Normally cruise collections are an opportunity for brands to travel to an exotic location (in the past, Chanel has shown everywhere from Havana to Seoul), but this year Lagerfeld decided to stay home in Paris. Vogue speculates that this move is down to how much Lagerfeld likes the French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte (who is a big supporter and wearer of the brand).

Lagerfeld used his normal venue of the Grand Palais, which he transforms to something completely different for every show. In the past it has been a Chanel-branded supermarket, space station, airport and forest. For this show, Lagerfeld wasn’t resting on his laurels and brought out a 330-foot long ocean liner to set the scene.

Now this is how Chanel does stripes (Christophe Ena/AP)

Ever the showman, after Lagerfeld took his bow the gangplanks of the ship lowered and the guests went onboard for the afterparty.

Buttons added to the nautical feel (Christophe Ena/AP)

In terms of the outfits, everything had a nautical theme. Don’t worry, it wasn’t just tacky stripes and anchor motifs – this is Chanel we’re talking about, after all.

Think jaunty berets, bags made out of rope, trendy Breton stripes and of course some classic tweed suits.

The finale of the show (Christophe Ena/AP)

The front row was as star-studded as you can expect from Chanel, with Kristen Stewart, Lily-Rose Depp and Margot Robbie all travelling to Paris for the occasion.

Kristen Stewart is a familiar face on the Chanel frow (Thibault Camus/AP)

The only question left to ask is after a 330-foot ocean liner, what will Lagerfeld do next?

© Press Association 2018