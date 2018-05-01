What is the 'dad shoe' trend? Here's everything you need to know (and the high street's top buys)

‘Dad shoes’, ‘ugly shoes’, ‘turbo trainers’ – no one can seem to agree what to call this season’s biggest shoe trend.

Big it most certainly is – these kicks are characterised by their massive soles, thick uppers and the kind of weird Nineties patterns your dad is probably into (bless him).

But if they’re so ugly, why does everybody want to wear them?

As usual, it’s Instagram’s fault. Designer trainers like Louis Vuitton’s Archlights and Balenciaga’s Triple S (so called because they’ve got three soles) have been a huge hit with influencers who like nothing more than an attention-seeking accessory.

And the weird thing is, the more you look at these hefty trainers, the more appealing they become – even if at first, you thought you wouldn’t be seen dead in them.

The price tags, on the other hand, are not so attractive (you’re looking at £600 to £800) – but the good news for the trend-hungry is that the high street is already on the case, and you can find suitably sturdy trainers for as little as £25.

We’ve rounded up the best (or should that be the ugliest?) ‘dad shoes’ in the shops.

Topshop Ciara Black Chunky Trainers, £39

Ego Elijah Chunky Trainer In Green And Yellow, £34.99

Dune Eleanora Moulded Outsole Sports Trainers, £100 (currently reduced from £125)

Miss Selfridge Tia Chunky Sole Sports Trainers, £39

Office Fizzled Chunky Lace Up Trainers, £39

Deichmann Venice Trainers, £24.99

ASOS Design Dare Chunky Trainers, £38

