As Abba announce their comeback, here's a look back at the incredible 70s style they gave us

They might say thank you for the music, but we're saying thank you for the fashion.

Time to dig out your platforms and flares, because Abba are releasing new music for the first time in 35 years.

Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad announced on the band’s Instagram page that they have recorded two new songs, to accompany a TV special that will air in December. But there’s a catch – it’s unlikely that we’ll see the foursome going on tour any time soon.

❤️ #abbaofficial #abba A post shared by @ abbaofficial on Apr 27, 2018 at 4:11am PDT

Instead, the songs will be performed by their “digital selves”. Digital or otherwise, we can be sure that their fashion choices are going to be amazing.

Abba was the epitome of Seventies fashion – rocking gold lame everything onstage, as well as boho dresses and gigantic fur coats in their downtime.

In honour of this momentous news, we’ve had a look through the archives and picked out some of our favourite Abba fashion moments, from the iconic to the somewhat inexplicable.

Onstage glam…

(PA)

Long before Girls Aloud wore coordinating outfits onstage, the members of Abba were showing us how it was done.

Nothing screams, “I’m in a band!” like matching outfits, and nothing screams, “This is the Seventies” more than white leggings and fringed white boots.

If you look closely you can also see some rather daring blue eyeshadow on Faltskog on the left – which we all wish we all could pull off.

(PA)

Here, Faltskog is sporting a shorter version of the Farrah – the iconic flippy hairstyle that was ubiquitous in the Seventies, thanks to that poster of Charlie’s Angels actor Farrah Fawcett in a red swimsuit.

In terms of Faltskog’s cape, we could definitely see a modern popstar like Florence Welch rocking it onstage.

(PA)

Isn’t this picture just full of joy? Faltskog (left) and Lyngstad look like they’re having the best time performing onstage, and they can’t be blamed – these golden capes look fun to spin about in.

And of course, as we can expect from Abba, Faltskog and Lyngstad paired these capes with tight white leggings and thigh-high golden boots – anything but subtlety.

(PA)

This is what the girls of Abba wore to rehearse Waterloo before winning the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest for Sweden.

Faltskog is wearing satin pantaloons paired with golden knee-high platform boots, and Lyngstad looks like she’s in some Seventies adaptation of a Jane Austen novel. Don’t worry, because obviously Ulvaeus and Andersson were also wearing gold platform boots.

Dressed down chic…

(PA)

This was the Seventies version of ‘dressed down’ in contrast to the band’s onstage glam. We actually love Faltskog’s patterned dress, something which Sienna Miller wore practically every day during her boho-era.

We also appreciate that Ulvaeus’s version of dressed down involves what looks like a satin jacket with an applique pattern. Very casual.

(PA)

Nothing to see here, just Lyngstad wearing one of the most major fur coats we’ve ever seen.

Props also should go to Faltskog’s corduroy number, but it’s sadly overshadowed by just how big and furry her bandmate’s coat is.

(PA)

Few things could be as Seventies as this photo. Let’s break down the elements – each member has perfectly coiffed, fluffy hair, most of them are wearing long leather boots, Andersson has a weirdly unnecessary scarf around his neck and Ulvaeus’s flare game is on point. Retro perfection.

© Press Association 2018