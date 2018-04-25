Video: 'I feel very exposed,' says Michelle Keegan, as she models her new fashion range on the catwalk

25th Apr 18 | Beauty

Katie Wright chats to the former Coronation Street star ahead of her runway appearance.

78eccf39-18d4-4a83-82e9-8fe5b39c04ef

Last night, Michelle Keegan took to the catwalk in her first fashion show for Very, showcasing the latest collection designed as part of an ongoing collaboration with the retailer.

Michelle Keegan Very Collection Launch – London
Michelle Keegan at the launch of her latest collection for Very held at One Marylebone, London.

You might think a runway turn would be a piece of cake for the Our Girl actress, but sitting down with 30-year-old ahead of the show, she reveals that treading the runway is actually far more nerve-wracking than shooting scenes for TV.

Keegan explains why, and gives us the lowdown on the spring collection, while telling us how she’ll be sharing the event with hubby Mark Wright, even though he’s currently in LA, in the video below.

© Press Association 2018

