From bold suits to funky dresses: A look at Avengers star Letitia Wright's style

The actor, who plays Shuri in Black Panther, is more than familiar with fashion risks.

A relatively new face on the scene, actor Letitia Wright doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to style.

You might recognise her as Shuri in Black Panther, or from a particularly chilling episode of the Charlie Brooker series Black Mirror – Black Museum.

Wright at the European premiere of Black Panther in February (Ian West/PA)

Wright turned up to the world premiere of the new Avengers: Infinity War in a pretty major suit, so what better time to have a look at some of the 24-year-old’s most exciting fashion moments?

Sharp suits

Wright stole the show in this suit and sheer dress look at the Avengers premiere (Jordan Strauss/AP)

On Monday’s red carpet Wright walked alongside bonafide filmstars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downer Jr, but she still well and truly held her own. She wore a constellation-inspired purple, black and blue suit with a tulle black dress.

Wright’s been a fan of patterned suits for a while now, wearing this one to the Jameson Empire Film Awards in 2016 (Ian West/PA)

This isn’t the first time she’s rocked the red carpet in a fresh suit. Back in 2016 she showed her penchant for pattern in a green number, as well as wearing a sophisticated black and navy number on another occasion.

She wore this navy jacket and black trouser combination to the BAFTA Craft Awards in 2016 (Ian West/PA)

Red carpet glamour

She made a splash in this Gucci gown to the 2018 BAFTAs (Ian West/PA)

Wright’s style is diverse, and is by no means limited to masculine tailoring.

A particular standout moment for Wright comes from the BAFTAs in February, where she wore a delicate Gucci dress with silver straps and embellishments.

In January Wright chose Burberry to wear to the BAFTA nominations (Ian West/PA)

She’s also a fan of British brand Burberry, wearing a sleek navy dress from the fashion house to the BAFTA nominations in January.

Wright sported Louis Vuitton to the Avengers: Infinity War UK Fan Event earlier this month (Matt Crossick/PA)

High fashion brands must be falling over themselves to dress the up-and-coming star, as she’s also been seen walking the red carpet in designs from Louis Vuitton and Chanel.

Wright wore a classic Chanel tweed suit to a pre-BAFTA party in February (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Keeping it casual

Wright attends the Urban Hymn Charity Gala Screening in 2016 (Ian West/PA)

Even though she seems more than at home in fancy gowns, Wright’s style is also relatively dressed down.

She’s as comfortable in jeans and a leather jacket as she is in Louis Vuitton.

You can also see Wright looking as cool and relaxed as anything in Drake’s recent music video Nice For What, joining the likes of Tracee Ellis Ross and Zoe Saldana.

low camera Queens back at it again 👑👑 A post shared by letitiawright (@letitiawright) on Mar 29, 2018 at 3:27pm PDT

© Press Association 2018