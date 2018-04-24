How to wear red and pink together like a fashion blogger

It's the clash the fash pack loves. Katie Wright reveals how it's done.

Once considered an ugly fashion faux-pas, teaming pink and red together is just about the coolest colour combo around right now, beloved of style bloggers and celebs alike.

The latest super-chic example is Amy Schumer, who looked amazing in a custom Brandon Maxwell gown at the I Feel Pretty premiere. And who can forget Taylor Swift’s best-ever awards show look, a tomato red bandeau top and full fuchsia skirt at the 2016 Grammys?

But this isn’t a pairing that only belongs on the red carpet – far from it. From relaxed everyday looks to evening glam, here are five stylish ways to wear pink and red right now…

1. The rouge trews

No, we don’t mean those red chinos posh old guys wear – crisp high-waisted bright red trousers (either slim-fit and cropped or wide-leg and long) look fab paired with a vibrant pink T-shirt or blouse.

Red and Pink Pink and Red A post shared by Villy Kuho (@styleheaded) on Apr 17, 2018 at 4:39pm PDT

(JD Williams/Simply Be/PA)

Joanna Hope Frill Sleeve Blouse, £45, JD Williams and Simply Be Side Stripe Popper Trousers, £28

2. The pink pants

If you’re swapping that combination around, pale pink trousers look great with a crimson or scarlet top – there are lots of pretty ruffled blouses in the shops for summer.

(Bonprix/PA)

Bonprix Soft Frilly Blouse, currently reduced to £8.99 from £29.99; Pleated Satin Trousers, reduced to £14.99 from £34.99, and Single Strap Sandals, £24.99

3. The scarlet skirt

This is a definite fashion blogger favourite, teaming a red A-line mini with a baby pink sweatshirt or tee. For bonus style points, pick a faux leather or patent skirt.

(Glamorous/Miss Selfridge/PA)

Glamorous Pink Bardot Top With Extreme Layered Sleeves, £34, and Miss Selfridge Red Button Skirt, £25

4. The colour clash blouse

A big hit on Instagram, Zara’s bold-shouldered wrap bodysuit is a shortcut to pink and red perfection and the ideal partner for this season’s high-waisted retro jeans.

(Zara/PA)

Zara Two-Tone Crossover Bodysuit, £29.99

5. The maxi dress

Give a classic red evening look some edge by choosing a maxi dress with flashes of pink. A slick of hot pink lipstick is the perfect finishing touch.

(Glamorous/PA)

Glamorous Girls On Film Pink And Red Maxi Dress, £40, Little Mistress

