Victoria Beckham is collaborating with Reebok - 5 things we know so far

The designer is teaming up with Reebok on a sportswear collection.

Back in November last year, Victoria Beckham announced on Instagram that she was going to be working with Reebok on a collection and fashion fans got very excited, because who better to create aesthetically pleasing sportswear than a workout-obsessed designer?

So far, details have been sparse but now the 44-year-old has revealed a lot more about the forthcoming partnership, and there’s not long to wait to get your hands on the goods.

Here’s everything we know so far about Reebok X Victoria Beckham.

1. Beckham will be applying her signature look to the collection

“Having the opportunity to realise my aesthetic within a sportswear environment is something that I have long wanted to do,” she said. “Partnering with Reebok will enable me to further promote my vision in a new category.”

So expect sleek lines and lots of monochrome with pops of saturated colour.

2. The first drop lands in May

An initial ‘merch collection’ of Nineties-inspired T-shirts and hoodies will go on sale on Beckham’s website in May.

One of the hoodies, in black with red and white branding, is modelled by 15-year-old Romeo Beckham.

3. Shaquille O’Neal is involved

The first range was designed with Shaquille O’Neal, a Reebok brand ambassador and friend of the Beckhams, and is amblazoned with 34, the basketball legend’s number.

The NBA hall of famer appeared at a launch event in LA and made an appearance alongside VB on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

4. It’s all about female empowerment

“It’s incredibly exciting to work with such an iconic brand that epitomises my belief in encouraging women to be the best version of themselves,” Beckham says.

She told the Guardian that her daily early morning workouts are empowering because they give her ‘me’ time: “It’s not just about how it makes you look. It’s how it makes you feel. It really gets me ready for the day. It clears my mind. It’s also where I have lots of ideas. It’s a time when I’m not on the phone, I’m not with the children, I’m not with David; I can literally just be left alone.”

5. Beckham was inspired by the school run

The mum-of-four also told the paper that she noticed how pervasive the ‘athleisure’ trend has become and the demand for stylish sportswear when taking her kids to school: “Most of the mums and dads are wearing workout clothes. People are busy. They are either just coming back from the gym or just going to the gym.”

