In case your Marigolds need a high fashion upgrade, Calvin Klein are selling rubber gloves for 315

18th Apr 18 | Beauty

Sure, why not.

e3e02089-5889-41cd-b83a-4db369e832a2

Doing the washing up isn’t the most glamorous of jobs, especially when you’re wearing boring yellow rubber gloves to scrub the dishes.

Well, luckily Calvin Klein have come up with the perfect solution to this age-old dilemma – designer rubber gloves in rose pink that will jazz up your chores in no time.

There’s a catch though. You might only pay a few quid for normal rubber gloves but these ones will set you back $390 USD or €315.

Rubber gloves
(Calvin Klein/PA)

The gloves come from Calvin Klein’s SS18 collection that debuted last September at New York Fashion Week.

The models paired their gloves with a rubber skirt and top, really in keeping with the whole theme. If you wanted to complete the look, each item of clothing will set you back just over €2,000.

Safe to say, people aren’t all too enamoured with this expensive version of washing up gloves.

If you wanted to keep up with this apparent new trend for all things rubber, the gloves are available at the Calvin Klein flagship store on Madison Avenue, New York. If you aren’t willing to trek to the Big Apple, you can order them online here.

We wonder if Calvin Klein will be coming up with designer sponges to go with the gloves any time soon.



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

David Platt makes another DRASTIC decision next week

David Platt makes another DRASTIC decision next week
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
[PIC] This jacket from Penneys will go with EVERYTHING for the summer

[PIC] This jacket from Penneys will go with EVERYTHING for the summer

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

AIB is warning customers about tricky new SCAM

AIB is warning customers about tricky new SCAM
What is a shacket? Meet the fashion hybrid that's perfect for spring

What is a shacket? Meet the fashion hybrid that's perfect for spring
Jessie J wins China's version of The X Factor

Jessie J wins China's version of The X Factor
Kylie Minogue and other stars kick off Sport Relief 2018

Kylie Minogue and other stars kick off Sport Relief 2018