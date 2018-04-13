7 fashion clichés you'll definitely see on Instagram as Coachella begins

7 fashion clichés you'll definitely see on Instagram as Coachella begins13th Apr 18 | Beauty
Get ready for an army of flower crown-wearing festival-goers...
The first leg of the music festival Coachella begins today, which sees the likes of Beyonce, The Weeknd and Eminem take the stage in California.
It is probably America’s biggest and best known festival, and it couldn’t be further from Glastonbury. Instead of wading through mud and wearing their mum’s parka in the rain, Coachella-goers frolic in the sunshine wearing carefully curated outfits.
There is an instantly recognisable ‘look’ for Coachella. Here are seven of the most basic festival clichés that you will definitely see on your feed this weekend.
1. Flower crowns
Flower crowns are probably the most instantly recognisable of festival clichés. We hope this year that people come up with something new and different to wear, but we’re not holding our breath.
2. Braids
OK, we can actually understand why this trend is so ubiquitous – braids are a great way to still look cute when you haven’t had a chance to wash your hair.
3. Crochet crop tops
This is a festival, so obviously most people have packed a few crop tops to wear. However, the top that everyone will undoubtedly have at Coachella will be crocheted – mark our words.
4. Multi-coloured hair
For some reason, a large percentage of girls every year decide that festivals are the time to experiment with their hair. Expect to see a lot of wacky coloured locks (most likely washable, so they don’t have to go to work next week with purple hair.)
Kylie Jenner has been at the forefront of this trend for the past few years, modelling everything from rainbow hair to a bright yellow do.
5. Cultural appropriation
From bindis to Native American headdresses, there’s always a few people that miss the memo that no matter how cute you look – cultural appreciation just isn’t cool.
6. Anything and everything fringed
Bags, tops, dresses, shorts – if it can have a fringe on it, you will see it at Coachella.
7. Fake tattoos
Coachella fashion isn’t exactly known for being low-key, and every year the festival is a sea of sparkles and glitter. This manifests as glittery silver and gold temporary tattoos all over people’s bodies.
© Press Association 2018