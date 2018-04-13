7 fashion clichés you'll definitely see on Instagram as Coachella begins

13th Apr 18 | Beauty

Get ready for an army of flower crown-wearing festival-goers...

Enthusiastic crowd surfing at music festival

The first leg of the music festival Coachella begins today, which sees the likes of Beyonce, The Weeknd and Eminem take the stage in California.

It is probably America’s biggest and best known festival, and it couldn’t be further from Glastonbury. Instead of wading through mud and wearing their mum’s parka in the rain, Coachella-goers frolic in the sunshine wearing carefully curated outfits.

There is an instantly recognisable ‘look’ for Coachella. Here are seven of the most basic festival clichés that you will definitely see on your feed this weekend.

1. Flower crowns

Flower crowns are probably the most instantly recognisable of festival clichés. We hope this year that people come up with something new and different to wear, but we’re not holding our breath.

2. Braids

DAY THREE 🦋 #coachella

A post shared by Kait♡ (@kaitlyncoskun) on

OK, we can actually understand why this trend is so ubiquitous – braids are a great way to still look cute when you haven’t had a chance to wash your hair.

3. Crochet crop tops

Coachella 2016😝👧🏾👧🏾👧🏾

A post shared by Olympia Armenta☯️ (@_olyy) on

This is a festival, so obviously most people have packed a few crop tops to wear. However, the top that everyone will undoubtedly have at Coachella will be crocheted – mark our words.

4. Multi-coloured hair

@tokyostylez

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

For some reason, a large percentage of girls every year decide that festivals are the time to experiment with their hair. Expect to see a lot of wacky coloured locks (most likely washable, so they don’t have to go to work next week with purple hair.)

Kylie Jenner has been at the forefront of this trend for the past few years, modelling everything from rainbow hair to a bright yellow do.

highlighter hair 🌈

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

5. Cultural appropriation

The iconic 🎡 wearing head to toe @thenextnative // 📷:@blakeysmalls

A post shared by Jamie Mansfield (@jamienkidd) on

From bindis to Native American headdresses, there’s always a few people that miss the memo that no matter how cute you look – cultural appreciation just isn’t cool.

6. Anything and everything fringed

To Coachella or not to coachella?!? @nands555 #coachellaitch #lovehate

A post shared by Marlene B (@marzypantsss) on

Bags, tops, dresses, shorts – if it can have a fringe on it, you will see it at Coachella.

#flashback #coachella 🌵🌴😎🎤🎡🎉🌴🎡

A post shared by ✨ Kat Blink ✨ (@katkat24) on

7. Fake tattoos

💋

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

Coachella fashion isn’t exactly known for being low-key, and every year the festival is a sea of sparkles and glitter. This manifests as glittery silver and gold temporary tattoos all over people’s bodies.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
ITV FINALLY confirm who will present this years Britains Got Talent live shows

ITV FINALLY confirm who will present this years Britains Got Talent live shows
SuperValu is WARNING customers about dangerous new scam

SuperValu is WARNING customers about dangerous new scam

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches

Ireland facing COLDEST Easter for a decade as Grandson of the Beast approaches
Corrie reveal Anna Windass twist following Pat Phelans exposure

Corrie reveal Anna Windass twist following Pat Phelans exposure
These are the most popular baby names of 2018 so far

These are the most popular baby names of 2018 so far
The Overtones star Timmy Matley has died aged 36

The Overtones star Timmy Matley has died aged 36