This model wants to be the first trans woman of colour in the Victoria's Secret fashion show

12th Apr 18 | Beauty

A whole lot of people seem to agree with Leyna Bloom.

While representation is nowhere what it should be in the fashion industry, things are slowly improving for trans models – Laverne Cox was recently named the face of Beyonce’s Ivy Park clothing line, and Hari Nef has been killing it as Alessandro Michele’s muse at Gucci.

However, one prominent fashion show that has never featured a trans model is Victoria’s Secret, which puts on an annual lingerie extravaganza.

Now one model – Leyna Bloom – wants to change this. She recently posted stunning bikini pictures of herself on Twitter with the caption: “Trying to be the 1st Trans model of color [to] walk a #VictoriaSecret Fashion show. #transisbeautiful #LeynaBloom”

This isn’t the first time Bloom’s commented on the lack of diversity at VS. After last year’s show she posted this tweet:

Bloom’s campaign quickly went viral, with her initial tweet is currently at 94k likes and counting. This isn’t a pipe dream for the mixed race model, who was born in Chicago to a Filipina mother and African American father.

She’s no rookie on the fashion scene, and has been modelling since 2014. Last year Bloom made history as the first openly trans woman of colour to feature in Vogue India.

She’s become somewhat of a role model for many.

And she’s not the only one who thinks she would be perfect for Victoria’s Secret.

Bloom told Yahoo: “It’s always been a dream for me, like so many others, not just trans — POC, all women, and some men even. This is a platform that glorifies femininity. I always felt in my most natural state I am heavenly. For my trans sisters, regardless of colour, this will be a moment for us all.”

Let’s just hope someone at Victoria’s Secret is listening.

