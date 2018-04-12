This affordable fashion brand has launched its first ever DD+ lingerie range - and it's gorgeous

Prices start from just £5 and sizes go up to 40G in the Tu at Sainsbury's range.

While plus size fashion has come a long way in recent years, with the arrival of standalone curve brands alongside own-brand collections from high street retailers, it can still be difficult to find lingerie in larger sizes – unless you want to pay premium prices, that is.

The UK bra market is now worth almost £800m, with a third of those sales in sizes DD and above, which is why Tu at Sainsbury’s decided to launch its first lingerie collection, which includes bras in sizes 34DD to 40G.

Tu DD+ Pink Bra, £16, and Briefs, £6; Yellow Bra, £14, and Briefs, £5 (Tu at Sainsbury’s/PA)

Previously, the only DD bras stocked were part of a discontinued Gok Wan range, but the new collection – which is online now and in stores from May – features more than 20 styles, including padded and non-padded, longline and sports bras.

Tu DD+ Green Bra, £14, and Briefs, £6 (Tu at Sainsbury’s/PA)

Called DD+, the range features lingerie sets specially designed to support and flatter, thanks to wider straps, strong wires and firm wing mesh.

Bright colours, floral trims and embroidery make these bras as pretty as they are practical, and there are a variety of high-waisted and bikini briefs to match.

Tu DD+ Green Bra, £14, and Briefs, £6; Purple Bra, £14, and Briefs, £6 (Tu at Sainsbury’s/PA)

Prices start at £5 for briefs and range from £5 to £16 for bras, so whether you want to show off for a special someone, or just feel confident under your clothes (or both) you can do so without breaking the bank.

The Tu at Sainsbury’s DD+ lingerie collection is online now and lands in stores from May 6.

© Press Association 2018