7 reasons you need to get on board with the body top trend

They might be straight from the Nineties but Katie Wright rates the all-in-one. Here's why.

The last body top I owned was long sleeved, covered in a jazzy aztec print and was purchased at Tammy Girl (RIP). I wore it with rust coloured baggy jeans and I adored it – this was circa 1994.

If, like me, you remember body tops from the last time they were in fashion then you too may be struggling to come to terms with the resurgence of this Nineties staple.

Aren’t they impractical? And unflattering? And just plain dated?

I asked myself these same questions, but after grabbing a couple of bodies to try on while shopping recently I discovered that no, they are none of these things, and now I’m a full on body-convert.

Don’t believe me? Here are seven reasons why you should give the all-in-one top a go…

1. Body tops are catwalk approved

As seen on the Gucci SS18 catwalk, a red swimsuit-esque logo-front bodysuit is all kinds of cool.

2. Celebs love them too

The Kardashian clan can’t get enough of body tops. In fact, Khloe Kardashian’s Good American fashion brand specialises in bodysuits and denim, an on-trend combo if ever there was one.

3. They suit all shapes and sizes

You might think that a clingy top would be unflattering but on the contrary, the right fabric will emphasise your curves while giving you a wonderfully smooth silhouette.

4. They go perfectly with spring denim

It’s all about high-waisted denim this season and a body top is perfect for teaming with jeans, whether they’re skinny, boyfriend or flared.

5. You can dress them up…

As seen on the Yves Saint Laurent catwalk, a body in a luxe fabric like velvet or lace makes the ideal ‘going out top’. Try shopping in the lingerie section to tap into the ‘underwear as outwear’ trend.

6. …or dress them down

Body tops don’t have to be skintight and stretchy. Look out for wrap or cowl bodysuits, which are ideal for tucking into skinny jeans while maintaining a smooth silhouette on your bottom half.

7. They’re great for layering

During this tricky transitional period, when multiple layers are required to tackle the four-seasons-in-one-day weather, a bodysuit is ideal for layering with blazers, jumpers and jackets.

Get the look: 5 of the best body tops on the high street

Matalan Black Crochet Body, £8

Miss Selfridge White Short Sleeve Bardot Body, £12

Nobody’s Child Frilly Sleeve V-Neck Body, £14, Topshop

Elvi Mabe Body in Stripe with Skinny Ties, £29

Lipsy Cindy Body, £35, Next

