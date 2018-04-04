Video: The 3 secrets of maternity dressing, from a celebrity stylist

4th Apr 18 | Beauty

The Duchess of Cambridge is just about ready to pop - and still looks amazing. Here's how to nail pregnancy fashion in your third trimester.

Royal visit to the Royal Society of Medicine

Your body goes through a lot of change during pregnancy, and it can be difficult to find a new style you’re comfortable with. Seven out of 10 mums-be-to-be apparently feel frumpy during pregnancy, according to new research by London’s Canary Wharf, and a third recycle the same three outfits repeatedly.

To help out any soon-to-be-mums in a style rut, we caught up with celebrity stylist Aimee Croysdill, who has dressed the likes of Charlotte Riley and Lara Stone, and is five months pregnant herself.

From clever layering to choosing a capsule wardrobe, here are her tips for fashionable pregnancy wear.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] This stunning 18 jumpsuit is PERFECT for any occasion

[PIC] This stunning 18 jumpsuit is PERFECT for any occasion
Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version

Lidls latest bargain buy is 50 CHEAPER than the Aldi version
Paddy McGuinness enjoys first family holiday with autistic twins

Paddy McGuinness enjoys first family holiday with autistic twins

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

I couldn't have done it without you: Dec in 'emotional audience thank you'

I couldn't have done it without you: Dec in 'emotional audience thank you'
Brrr-race yourself for tonight's weather forecast

Brrr-race yourself for tonight's weather forecast
A bride wants to UNINVITE guest to her wedding because of their awkward assumption

A bride wants to UNINVITE guest to her wedding because of their awkward assumption

ITV chiefs make DECISION for BGT live shows after Decs Saturday Night Takeaway solo performance

ITV chiefs make DECISION for BGT live shows after Decs Saturday Night Takeaway solo performance