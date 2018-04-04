On their 10th wedding anniversary, here's a look back at Beyonce and Jay-Z's style evolution

Few couples are as stylish as Beyonce and Jay-Z. Whether they’re on tour together, attending awards ceremonies or just hanging out (and posting about it on Instagram), they’re always impeccably dressed.

The pair are undoubtedly music’s first couple, and today is the pair’s 10th wedding anniversary. That’s a lot of time in the limelight and a lot of amazing outfits worn.

The Carters met in the late Nineties, and started dating a few years later when Beyonce was 19. They’ve been making music together ever since – from ’03 Bonnie and Clyde right up to Drunk In Love.

To commemorate this milestone we’ve taken a look back in time to see how their style as a couple has evolved over the years. Thankfully, they’ve come a long way.

The early years

Crazy in love, 2002, The Bronx A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 4, 2014 at 8:30pm PDT

When Crazy In Love came out in 2002, Jay and Bey hadn’t even confirmed that they were an item.

But judging by their chemistry in the video and the fact that in one shot they’re twinning in bomber jackets, their relationship status was never really in any doubt.

This isn’t to say that they were winning the fashion game from the get-go. Remember the early Noughties? It was a time of Von Dutch trucker hats and Juicy Couture velour tracksuits.

(Myung Jung Kim/PA)

That’s why we can forgive Beyonce for performing in a canary yellow babydoll dress (a particularly favoured style at the time you rarely see any more) and Jay-Z for his jeans and blazer combo.

This was the year that they made their red carpet debut at the VMAs. You can probably remember the ensembles: Bey with huge hair and a gold suit with shorts and Jay in a white suit with a matching gold hat. Safe to say they wouldn’t be seen dead in such cringe worthy matching get-up nowadays.

(Ian West/PA)

The couple went to a fair few formal events in the Noughties. While Jay couldn’t go far wrong with a black suit, Beyonce had mixed success. While she looked elegant and classic for the Oscars in 2005 with a black strapless gown, we definitely have some notes for the blue frothy number.

(Yui Mok/PA)

Staying casual

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 18, 2013 at 1:18pm PDT

As a couple Jay and Bey are notoriously private, and in the early 2010s their relaxed style matched this.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 9, 2013 at 8:33am PDT

The pair would often be seen supporting each other at their gigs, in the pretty standard uniform of jeans or shorts and a top.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 13, 2014 at 3:37pm PDT

Keeping it classy

(Dennis Van Tine/PA)

No one is in any doubt that the Carters can clean up exceptionally well. Case and point the 2014 Met Gala, where Jay managed to pull of a white tux with aplomb, and Beyonce was similarly sleek in a sheer black number with a fascinator.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 3, 2015 at 1:11pm PDT

Time and time again Jay whipped out a white or black tuxedo, with Beyonce choosing a block colour dress to give off a pretty minimalist and elegant vibe.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 23, 2015 at 12:57pm PST

Even when they weren’t attending formal events they kept it classy. Take the 2016 Wimbledon tournament, where the couple supported their close friend Serena Williams in monochrome colours. Bonus points for their accessories – Bey’s sunglasses and Jay’s hat.

(Adam Davy/PA)

Getting experimental

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:54pm PST

Last year the Carters came more out of their shell fashion-wise. If we were to wildly speculate, it could be something to do with finding a new level of peace – Beyonce appeared to let loose about cheating rumours in her album Lemonade, and Jay Z reportedly alluded to wrongdoings in his album 4:44.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

Regardless of what’s been going on in their personal lives, both Jay and Bey started really experimenting with their looks last year. Think more patterns, colours and bling than we’ve seen before – but in a high fashion kind of way, not some dodgy throwback to the Noughties.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 24, 2017 at 10:33am PST

As always, they seem to nail a look that is kind of matching but not in a tacky twinning way. Expect more iconic fashion moments from these two as they head out on their joint On The Run II tour later this year.

