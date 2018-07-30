Olympian Denise Lewis announces she is expecting a baby

Olympian Denise Lewis announces she is expecting a baby30th Jul 18 | Entertainment News
The athlete already has three children.
Olympic gold medallist Denise Lewis has announced she is expecting her fourth child.
The athlete, 45, posted a photograph on Twitter showing her in swimwear and sporting a baby bump.
“Well Twitter friends, I haven’t let myself go I’m eating for two,” she wrote.
“Excited and a little nervous even though I have been here before, but hoping for a healthy and trouble free pregnancy.”
She added the hashtags “number4”, “oldermom” and “babynews”.
Lewis was the 2000 Olympic heptathlon champion.
© Press Association 2018