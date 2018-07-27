Payback for 'dorky dad' Sir Mick Jagger as son mocks him on Instagram

He might be one of the coolest rock stars in the world, but he is not the coolest dad...

Sir Mick Jagger could not escape a bit of trolling from his son Lucas as he celebrated his 75th birthday.

The Rolling Stones rocker has become a bit of a viral sensation for his somewhat cringeworthy comments on teenager Lucas’s Instagram posts, and it was payback time with his latest post.

Sir Mick marked turning the landmark age with a post on Instagram, sharing a picture of himself on holiday.

He wrote: “Thank you for all the birthday wishes, I’m enjoying a break and I got a new bush hat!”

However, among the celebratory messages from the veteran musician’s admirers, 19-year-old Lucas pitched in with a simple: “That doesn’t look very new.”

The deadpan comment about his famous father’s headwear was in keeping with the sort of messages Sir Mick has been leaving on Lucas’s posts in recent months.

My new favorite thing is Mick Jagger leaving dorky dad comments on his teenage son's Instagram posts. pic.twitter.com/DFEmgwxKp4 — d. patrick rodgers (@dpatrickrodgers) May 30, 2018

Fans had spotted Sir Mick frequently commenting on pictures shared by Lucas – the rock star’s seventh child and only one with Brazilian model Luciana Gimenez – in a hilariously cringeworthy manner.

One tweeted in May: “My new favorite thing is Mick Jagger leaving dorky dad comments on his teenage son’s Instagram posts.”

He shared grabs of some of the posts, including a blogger-style picture of Lucas standing in the surf, alongside which he had written: “Hiding from the sun.”

Sir Mick had commented: “Watch out for the water.”

Another picture of Lucas, looking over the sunset and simply captioned “Rise”, prompted this response from Sir Mick: “Cool pic”.





