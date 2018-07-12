Cardi B explains why her newborn daughter is named Kulture

Cardi B is married to Migos rapper Offset and the pair have just welcomed their first child together.

Cardi B has explained why her newborn daughter is named Kulture.

The hip-hop star, 25, is married to Migos rapper Offset, 26, and on Tuesday the pair welcomed their first child together.

Cardi B announced the news by posting a picture of herself heavily pregnant captioned with the child’s full name – Kulture Kiari Cephus – and date of birth.

Now, the American star has explained what inspired the unusual choice of name.

She shared a naked picture of herself on Instagram and captioned it: “Kulture ! Anything else woulda been basic Okrrrrrrruuu!”

The snap was accompanied by the audio of Migos’ song Higher We Go, which contains the lyrics: “Higher we go, beg and plead for the culture.”

The group also has an album titled Culture.

Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, confirmed in June that she and Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, married in September last year.

In a lengthy Instagram post, which followed reports the hip-hop couple had secretly tied the knot, she said: “There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!

“Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married.”

She said she did not wear a wedding dress, wear make-up or have a wedding ring at the low-key ceremony.

Cardi B released her critically acclaimed debut album Invasion Of Privacy in April.





