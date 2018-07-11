Cardi B welcomes baby daughter Kulture

The rapper and her husband Offset have chosen quite the striking name for their little girl.

Rapper Cardi B has welcomed her first child – a daughter called Kulture Kiari Cephus.

The American musician, who previously told fans she was having a girl, shared the news of her new addition with Migos rapper Offset with her 27.4 million Instagram followers.

Cardi B, 25, shared a picture of herself heavily pregnant and naked, posing among flowers, and simply wrote the name of her baby and that she was born on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, the Bodak Yellow hit-maker said during an appearance on the Howard Stern Show that she and Offset, 26, were expecting a girl.

She also revealed at the time that Offset had chosen the name.

Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, confirmed in June that she and Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, married in September last year.

In a lengthy Instagram post, which followed reports the hip-hop couple had secretly tied the knot, she said: “There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!

“Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married.”

She said she did not wear a wedding dress, wear make-up or have a wedding ring at the low-key ceremony.

Cardi B released her critically acclaimed debut album Invasion Of Privacy in April.





