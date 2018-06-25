'Who wore it best?' Victoria Beckham and mum wear the same outfit

25th Jun 18 | Family

The pair were photographed in matching black suits and heels.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham amused fans when she revealed that she and her mum accidentally wore the same outfit to an event, asking: “Who wore it better?”

The Spice Girl turned designer posted a picture on Instagram of her with her mother Jackie.

Both wore black jackets and trousers and black heels, although Beckham teamed her suit with a dark shirt and her mum’s was white.

“Who wore it better?? X when u turn up in the same clothes as your mum!!” wrote the star, adding some crying with laughter emojis.

The star’s fans saw the funny side of Beckham’s light-hearted post, with many saying they had done the same thing with their own parents.

“So funny!” said one person on Instagram.

“My mother and I always end up doing that. This past summer we got the same bathing suit at different times lol! Like mother like daughter! Very classy as always.”

“Guess mom looks better this time,” joked another.



© Press Association 2018

