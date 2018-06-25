Binky Felstead has festival themed party for daughter India

25th Jun 18 | Family

She said she took inspiration from Coachella.

Ex-Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead says motherhood had given her “the most incredible year of my life”.

The reality star told Hello! magazine that she was “nervous” and “scared that my life would be so different” before having India.

But as she held a first birthday party for her daughter with Josh “JP” Patterson, she said: “It turns out that nothing has changed that much – but I have something so exciting to wake up to in the mornings and I’m enjoying every step of the way…

Binky Felstead (Hello!)
Binky Felstead (Hello!)

“Obviously I don’t want to spoil her, but I want to give her everything that I had, so a beautiful house in the country, animals and to be the happiest girl on the planet.”

Felstead took inspiration from the Coachella music festival for her daughter’s party, dubbed “kidchella”, at a country house in Surrey.

“I came up with the Coachella theme because I’m quite boho in the way I dress and I’m quite chilled and India has been brought up in the same way,” she said.

The full interview is in Hello!



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ed Sheeran nips off stage to the loo twice and fans are sympathetic

Ed Sheeran nips off stage to the loo twice and fans are sympathetic
My dad has first place in my heart, says Love Island's Dani Dyer

My dad has first place in my heart, says Love Island's Dani Dyer
Met Éireann issue status yellow WARNING as temperatures set to SOAR

Met Éireann issue status yellow WARNING as temperatures set to SOAR

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Lidl issue URGENT recall on popular food product due to health fears

[PIC] Lidl issue URGENT recall on popular food product due to health fears

Lisa Armstrong LASHES OUT at reports that shes being difficult during split from Ant McPartlin

Lisa Armstrong LASHES OUT at reports that shes being difficult during split from Ant McPartlin
Love Island fans in tears as Dani and Jack make romance official

Love Island fans in tears as Dani and Jack make romance official
Irish company issues URGENT warning as WhatsApp scam circulates across the country

Irish company issues URGENT warning as WhatsApp scam circulates across the country