Helen Flanagan welcomes second child with Scott Sinclair

The Coronation Street actress shared the announcement on Instagram.

Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan has given birth to her second child.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to share a series of tender pictures of herself cradling her newborn girl, named Delilah Ruby Sinclair.

She revealed the baby was delivered in a water birth, as she thanked midwives at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth hospital.

She announced to her 600,000 followers on Saturday: “Our beautiful precious daughter Delilah Ruby Sinclair 🌼 was born yesterday on the 22nd of June at 5.18pm weighing 6lbs 15oz 💓.

“I had a very quick labour, a water birth with just gas and air, absolutely besotted so in love 💓.

“Feel so blessed to have our healthy baby girl and I feel good after my labour xxx .

“Thank you to all the amazing midwives at the Queen Elizabeth hospital in Glasgow for everything 💗❤️xxx.”

Another heartwarming shot shows Flanagan’s eldest daughter, Matilda, smiling as she holds her sister.

A third picture shows the actress standing up and holding the baby. She simply caption the tender shot: “Cloud 9” before adding a heart emoji.

Her partner Scott Sinclair also kissed his newborn daughter in an Instagram post shared to his 170,000 followers.

Delilah Ruby Sinclair…..22/6/18♥️ A post shared by Scotty Sinclair (@scotty__sinclair) on Jun 23, 2018 at 11:40am PDT

Flanagan gave birth to Matilda with footballer Sinclair in 2015.

The actress, who has played Corrie’s Rosie Webster since 2000, left the ITV soap to have Delilah.





© Press Association 2018