[PIC] Eva Longoria shares baby joy as son Santiago arrives

20th Jun 18 | Family

The actress shared a sweet picture of herself snuggling up to her adorable newborn.

Eva Longoria and her husband, Jose Baston, have welcomed their first child together.

The former Desperate Housewives actress said they are “so grateful for this blessing” as they shared their baby news.

She told Hola! USA magazine that they have called their son, who was born on Tuesday, Santiago Enrique Baston.

Longoria, 43, also posed for a picture with her newborn for the Spanish language publication.

Throughout her pregnancy, the actress has been keeping her fans updated with her progress, showing off her baby bump.

The Hollywood star married Baston, president of Latin American media company Televisa, in May 2016.



© Press Association 2018

