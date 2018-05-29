Kim Kardashian West gives fans new look at baby Chicago

29th May 18 | Family

She welcomed the baby in January via surrogate.

Kim Kardashian West has given fans a closer look at baby daughter Chicago.

The reality star and husband Kanye West welcome the child via surrogate in January.

She posted a close-up shot of the little girl’s face on Instagram, in which she is wearing a pale baby grow and has a full head of hair.

 

My baby Chi 💕

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

She captioned the shot: “My baby Chi,” alongside a hearts emoji.

Chicago is the couple’s third child together, following their daughter North, four, and son Saint, two.

 

My babies 💕

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kardashian West has shared a series of photos of the siblings together, including a picture last week in which Saint can be seen embracing his little sister.

 

Sometimes we all need hugs ❤️

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

She captioned it: “Sometimes we all need hugs.”

On Mother’s Day in the US she also shared a photograph of herself with all three children, saying: “You don’t even understand how many lollipop bribes this pic cost me…but it was so worth.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there. I’m the luckiest mom in the world to have these three babies in my life!”



© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ryanair are warning people about convincing SCAM thats doing the rounds

Ryanair are warning people about convincing SCAM thats doing the rounds
Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
Mum issues URGENT warning to parents after daughter suffers chemical burns from new toy craze

Mum issues URGENT warning to parents after daughter suffers chemical burns from new toy craze

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

URGENT warning issued following serious incident in Dun Laoghaire

URGENT warning issued following serious incident in Dun Laoghaire
[WATCH] Hero climbs FOUR storey building to rescue dangling child

[WATCH] Hero climbs FOUR storey building to rescue dangling child
Corrie star set to become first time dad at age 16

Corrie star set to become first time dad at age 16

Officials issue URGENT warning as Met Eireann say scorching weather is on the cards

Officials issue URGENT warning as Met Eireann say scorching weather is on the cards