Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black celebrate at baby shower

22nd Apr 18 | Family

The couple are expecting a baby boy via a surrogate.

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black have celebrated the upcoming arrival of their first child with a baby shower.

The pair, who are expecting a baby boy via a surrogate, both shared photographs on Instagram showing them wearing glasses that said ‘Oh baby’ and sashes that read ‘Daddy to be’.

Baby bottles and platters of tasty treats and cakes could be seen in the background.

“Dads to be,” film-maker Black captioned his shot, while Olympic Diver Daley said: “Surprise baby shower.”

 

👶🏼🚿 S U P R I S E B A B Y S H O W E R 👶🏼🚿

A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley) on

The couple revealed in February that they were to become parents and spilled the beans about the baby’s gender during a chat on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast in March.

 

DADS to be. #BabyShower!

A post shared by Dustin Lance Black (@dlanceblack) on

Daley and Black got engaged in 2015, making the announcement in The Times newspaper, and wed last year.



© Press Association 2018

