Kim Kardashian West shares 'first' picture of family-of-five

The reality television star posed with husband Kanye West and their three children for an Easter picture.

Kim Kardashian West has shared what is reportedly the first picture of her family-of-five, including new addition Chicago.

The reality television star posted to social media on Thursday an Easter picture of her with musician husband Kanye West and their three children.

“I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too,” the 37-year-old mother wrote.

Various outlets claimed it was the first glimpse of all the family together with the baby, who was carried by a surrogate mother.

The parents were also joined by daughter North, four, and son Saint, two.

One hand holding the baby and the other hand grabbing the back of Saints shirt because he kept running away lol — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 4, 2018

“One hand holding the baby and the other hand grabbing the back of Saints shirt because he kept running away lol,” she added on Twitter.





© Press Association 2018